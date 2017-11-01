Deepika Padukone Was Asked About Her Padmavati Fees. Her Reply

Highlights Padmavati is the beginning of great things for women in films, she says Talking about my remuneration isn't exciting: Deepika Padukone Padmavati is releasing on December 1

Deepika Padukone is arguably one of the highest paid female actors in Bollywood but no one knows what her exact remuneration per film is. Amidst reports that Deepika was paid more than her Padmavati co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, a scribe asked Deepika about her pay cheque for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film. Obviously she did not reveal the amount but her reply proves that Deepika is the queen of sass. She said: "Talking about my remuneration isn't exciting. But I am proud and confident about the money I get. You are comfortable with what you are paid. But what makes me happy is that they (producers) have invested so much money in a film which has a poster featuring me on it. That makes me proud," reports PTI.*Slow Clap*Deepika was speaking at an event to launch the trailer ofin 3D. "In terms of scale, budget and resources, it's a huge film. We have seen strong female parts at the fore on screen in different films in different ways. I think this () is the beginning of great things women have in films," PTI quoted Deepika as saying.In, Deepika Padukone plays the central character of rani Padmini, who performedwith hundreds of Rajput women when Alauddin Khilji (onscreen version played by Ranveer Singh) invaded the fort of Chittor and defeated the army of Maharawal Ratan Singh, played by Shahid Kapoor.Though's trailer and first songhave been a huge success, the filmmakers are facing difficulty to find acceptability with the Rajput Karni Sena, a Rajput outfit, which has alleged that the film distorts historical facts. They have threatened to hinder the film's release on December 1.also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarb in pivotal roles.