'Padmaavat' Cleared By Pakistan Censor Board With No Cuts

"Padmaavat" starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh has been cleared with a 'U' certification in Pakistan. The Central Board of Film Certification of Pakistan cleared the controversial Indian film without any cuts. Mobashir Hasan, Chairman of the CBFC of Pakistan, tweeted: "Central Board of Film Censors #CBFC has declared a feature film containing Indian cast & crew "#Padmaavat" without any excision suitable for public exhibition in the cinemas with a 'U' certification. #CBFC #Unbiasedforartscreativity&healthy entertainment." The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed "Padmaavat", starring Deepika Padukone (as Rani Padmini), Shahid Kapoor (as Rawal Ratan Singh) and Ranveer Singh (as Alauddin Khilji) was also released in India, today, amidst several protests and controversies.
Pakistan hailed Mr Hasan's decision and "Padmaavat"s fans across India have tweeted in Mr Hasan's support. One the fans tweeted: "Once again Pakistanis have made us proud but today #MobashirHasan @BABUCRATE by saying straightforward about "#PadmaavatReview" @filmpadmaavat whereas @BJP4India #BJPLies has made us feel that we are still more brutal than what we say about you all the time. I am coming to "#Padmaavat."
Central Board of Film Censors #CBFC has declared a feature film containing Indian cast & crew #Padmaavat without any excision suitable for public exhibition in the cinemas with a 'U' certification. #CBFC#Unbiasedforartscreativity&healthy entertainment— Mobashir Hasan (@BABUCRATE) January 24, 2018
Earlier, reports stated that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" might run into trouble for screening in Pakistan as well, as the film showcases a negative, brutal side of Alauddin Khilji - a Muslim ruler - news agency PTI reported. But, the Chairman of the CBFC of Pakistan dismissed all such rumours with this tweet: "CBFC isn't biased in arts, creativity, and healthy entertainment."
"Padmaavat" was earlier titled "Padmavati" and was scheduled to release in December 2017; but, after several Rajput groups protested against the film's clearance and screening, the release was stalled.
posted a heartfelt 'thank you' note ahead of "Padmaavat" s release, last night. Through the post, he congratulated the makers of the "Padmaavat": "I am so proud of my team. Team "Padmaavat" for the win! High tens and monster hugs to everyone!" wrote Ranveer Singh. He also expressed gratitude towards the director of the film Sanjay Leela Bhansali, saying, "Sanjay Sir, has given me a gift of a character that I will forever be indebted to him for in my role, more than I already am."
"Padmaavat" is the third collaboration of actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. They previously worked in Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani.