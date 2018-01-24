Padmaavat: Ranveer Singh, 'Happy With The Reactions To His Performance,' Posts A Thank You Note Ranveer Singh writes, "I am so overwhelmed with the film at this point that words fail me."

Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat Padmaavat will hit the theatres on Thursday "Sanjay Sir, I will forever be indebted to you," Ranveer wrote CBFC suggested 5 changes to the film Padmaavat star Ranveer Singh has posted a heartfelt message about the reviews his new film has received so far. The 32-year-old actor congratulated the entire team of Padmaavat and expressed gratitude to his director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. "I am so proud of my team. Team Padmaavat for the win! High tens and monster hugs to everyone!" wrote Ranveer Singh, who portrays the role of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. The film has received mixed response from the critics, after the initial screening of the film. Padmaavat stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini of Chittor while Shahid Kapoor plays her husband Maharwal Ratan Singh.



Ranveer, who has previously collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Ram-Leela and Bajiro Mastani, further wrote: "Sanjay Sir has given me a gift of a character that I will forever be indebted to him for in my role, more than I already am."



The film was earlier scheduled to release in December, but after several Rajput groups protested, the release was pushed until further notice. But, earlier this month after making the five suggested modifications by CBFC, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed, Padmaavat will open for nationwide screening tomorrow.



Padmaavat is based on the epic poem titled Padmavat, written by poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi, back in 1540 CE. The film tracks the life of Rani Padmini, who along with other Rajput women performed jauhar, when Alauddin Khilji invaded the fort of Chittor.



Several Rajput groups protests against the film and claimed that Bhansali has distorted historical facts. The sets were vandalised and Sanjay Leela Bhansali was manhandled. The outfits also claimed that Padmaavat shows a dream sequence between Alauddin Khilji and Queen Padmini, which the director denied.



CBFC cleared the film for a January 25 release some weeks ago, after suggesting five modifications (including the film's name. It was earlier titled Padmavati.





