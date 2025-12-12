<i>Dhurandhar</i> Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna Film On A Rampage, Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar entered the prestigious Rs 200-crore club within a week of its release. The film was released on December 5 and has been receiving rave reviews from audiences. On December 11, the film earned approximately Rs 27 crore, as reported by trade tracker Sacnilk, taking its total collection to Rs 207.25 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

Dhurandhar delivered a strong opening weekend, collecting Rs 103 crore in just three days. The film started with Rs 28 crore on Friday, surpassing early estimates, rose to Rs 32 crore on Saturday, and peaked at Rs 43 crore on Sunday.

The weekday trend remained steady. Monday brought in Rs 23.25 crore, followed by Rs 27 crore on Tuesday, taking the total past Rs 150 crore. On Wednesday, the film added another Rs 27 crore, pushing the cumulative figure to around Rs 180 crore. Thursday saw similar numbers at Rs 27 crore, taking the overall collection to approximately Rs 207.25 crore.

Praising the film's steady box office run, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Thursday, "NUMBERS SPEAK LOUDER THAN WORDS... #Dhurandhar is a BOXOFFICE MONSTER... Just look at the day-wise trends - especially the weekdays... Monday, Tuesday, and now Wednesday - the trends clearly point towards a Blockbuster run."

He added, "One thing is clear: #Dhurandhar has been embraced wholeheartedly by moviegoers... Had the content not connected, the numbers would've collapsed on weekdays after the big weekend itself."

About Dhurandhar

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar released in theatres on December 5. The film features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The makers have confirmed that the sequel will hit cinemas on March 19, 2026.