Allu Arjun Praises 'Brilliant' <i>Dhurandhar</i>, Asks Fans To "Just Watch It And Enjoy The Show"

Allu Arjun couldn't keep calm after watching Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. He took to social media and shared a note lauding the film and its cast and crew.

He started his post with, "Just watched #Dhurandhar. A brilliantly made film filled with fine performances, the finest technical aspects, and amazing soundtracks."

Showering appreciation on the cast, the Pushpa actor said, "Magnetic presence by my brother Ranveer Singh, he rocked the show with his versatility. Charismatic aura by Akshaye Khanna ji, and the rock-solid presence of Sanjay Dutt ji, Madhavan garu, Arjun Rampal garu, and all the other artists. Sweet presence by Sara Arjun as well."

"Congratulations to the entire team - all the technicians, cast, crew, Jyoti Deshpande ji, and Jio Studios," added Allu Arjun.





Towards the end of his post, Allu Arjun praised director Aditya Dhar and wrote, "Anddddd... of course, the captain of the ship, the brilliant and spectacular filmmaker Aditya Dhar garu. You nailed it as an ace filmmaker with full swag.

"I loved it! Just watch it and enjoy the show, guysss..." Allu ended his post. On Thursday evening, Allu Arjun stepped out to watch Dhurandhar. He was spotted outside Mahesh Babu's AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad. Videos of him went viral as well.

About Dhurandhar

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, which hit theatres on December 5, has become a major box-office success. The film collected Rs 103 crore in its opening three days and surpassed the Rs 150 crore mark within five days. It has entered the Rs 200 crore club in just seven days.

The spy thriller features an impressive cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi.

In a post-credit reveal, the makers confirmed that a sequel is in the works and will release on March 19, next year.