Advertisement

A Look At Deepika Padukone's Historic Global Box Office Collections Of Last Four Films

The cumulative figures of Deepika Padukone's last four films are over Rs 3680+crore

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
A Look At Deepika Padukone's Historic Global Box Office Collections Of Last Four Films
Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD.
New Delhi:

Deepika Padukone's juggernaut rolls on and how. The worldwide box office collections of the actress' last four films have been nothing short of stellar. Here's a quick look at the box office success of her last 4 release. She recently starred in Nag Ashwin's magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD, which earned a whopping Rs 1150 crore worldwide. The superstar began the year with Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan, which garnered Rs 339 crore at the global box office. Deepika's 2023 release Pathaan amassed Rs 1050 crore. She was also a part of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan last year which earned Rs 1148 crore.

Also, did we mention that the cumulative figures of these films are over Rs 3680 crore within just a span of two years and with Kalki 2898 AD still running in theatres, these numbers are only going to rise. Simply put, this is truly an unmatched feat for any actress across the world of Indian Cinema with worldwide collections.

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor along with the other stars of the Rohit Shetty cop universe. The actress will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She also starred in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan earlier this year.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone Global Box Office
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
Kusha Kapila On Life Hill Gayi: "I Get Why I Was Chosen For The Role"
A Look At Deepika Padukone's Historic Global Box Office Collections Of Last Four Films
Karisma Kapoor On Working With The Khans: "Salman is More <i>Masti</i>, Shah Rukh Khan Is Extremely Hardworking"
Next Article
Karisma Kapoor On Working With The Khans: "Salman is More Masti, Shah Rukh Khan Is Extremely Hardworking"
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;