A Look At Deepika Padukone's Historic Global Box Office Collections Of Last Four Films

Deepika Padukone's juggernaut rolls on and how. The worldwide box office collections of the actress' last four films have been nothing short of stellar. Here's a quick look at the box office success of her last 4 release. She recently starred in Nag Ashwin's magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD, which earned a whopping Rs 1150 crore worldwide. The superstar began the year with Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan, which garnered Rs 339 crore at the global box office. Deepika's 2023 release Pathaan amassed Rs 1050 crore. She was also a part of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan last year which earned Rs 1148 crore.

Also, did we mention that the cumulative figures of these films are over Rs 3680 crore within just a span of two years and with Kalki 2898 AD still running in theatres, these numbers are only going to rise. Simply put, this is truly an unmatched feat for any actress across the world of Indian Cinema with worldwide collections.

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor along with the other stars of the Rohit Shetty cop universe. The actress will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She also starred in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan earlier this year.