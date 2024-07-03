On Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone's New Pic, Husband Ranveer Singh Left This Comment

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone, who is currently basking in the success of her latest offering - Kalki 2898 AD, blessed our feeds on Wednesday with a picture from her work out diaries. In the photo, the Piku actress can be seen doing the Viparita Karani aasana, which is the 'legs-up-the-wall' pose. In the caption, she mentioned, in detail, about the various benefits of the aasanas. It read, 'It's Self-Care Month. But why celebrate ‘Self-Care Month' when you can practice simple acts of self-care every day?

I love a good workout. I don't work out to ‘look good' but to ‘feel fit'. Exercise has been part of my lifestyle for as long as I can remember. However, when I can't fit in a workout, I practice this simple 5-minute routine. I do this every day, whether I work out or not. It's especially useful after a long flight or just to decompress. Join me in making self-care a daily practice."

As soon as she shared the post, likes and comments poured in from all sides. Her husband Ranveer Singh was among the first to drop a comment as he wrote, "works like magic."

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's post below:

On Tuesday night, the actress hosted a special screening of her blockbuster film for her actor-husband Ranveer Singh and their family. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, were pictured arriving at a PVR theatre in Mumbai. They were all smiles for the cameras and waved at the shutterbugs. For the movie date, Deepika picked a white t-shirt and distressed blue denims, paired with an oversized black blazer featuring white stripes. Meanwhile, Ranveer chose an all-black outfit.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's baby is due in September this year.