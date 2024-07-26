Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone's No-Filter Pics Are Winning The Internet And How

Deepika Padukone surely knows how to keep it real on social media. The actress, who has been sharing a series of self-care posts, added another one to her collection. The mom-to-be showed off her glowing skin, ditching makeup. Deepika decided to ditch her make-up and posted a couple of no-filter pictures on her Instagram on Thursday. The post got a whole lot of love from her Instafam. "Deepika's face card never declines," wrote a user. "Just be so shiny as Deepika," wrote another. Another one wrote, "Look at that glow." Another user wrote," Skin goals." Another one added, "Pregnancy glow is glowing."

An excerpt from her caption read, "I'm not a picture/ selfie person so kindly appreciate the fact that I'm sharing soo many with you'll! I'm even wondering when and why I took these!? I just HAD to use this track because I love it and anyway it's coming out of peoples ears no?"

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The actress will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She also starred in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan earlier this year.