When Ranveer Singh Kissed Deepika Padukone On The Sets Of Fighter. See Throwback Video

Ranveer and Deepika on the film set. (courtesy: reddit)

Months after Fighter released in theatres, an unseen video featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone from the film's set surfaced online. The video, shared on reddit, is making the noise for all the right reasons. In the video, Ranveer Singh can be seen doing the signature step to the Fighter song Sher Khul Gaye with Deepika Padukone by his side. A few seconds later, he can be seen hugging Deepika tightly and kissing her passionately. In the video, Deepika can be seen dressed as her part. Ranveer Singh can be seen wearing a white t-shirt paired with red pants - presumably his look from Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Singham Again. As soon as the video uploaded on reddit, the Internet couldn't keep its calm.

Let's have a quick look at the comments section. A user wrote, "Uffff the end when he's just hugging her and rocking her." Another user wrote, "Ranveer and Deepika always visit each other's film sets . They are doing this for 12 years now . They look adorable." Another comment read, "Omggg so cute." Another comment read, "Wowww...they are the cutest couple." Take a look at the video:

A couple of days ago, Deepika Padukone shared a reel on Instagram capturing Ranveer's reaction to the film Kalki- 2898 AD alongside fans' responses. In the video, Ranveer can be heard saying, "It's really trippy to see a movie where her character is pregnant, and she's pregnant in real life. What's happening?" Deepika smiled and responded, "The real review will come once we're home." She added, "I'm overwhelmed with emotions. I don't know what to feel." Captioning the video, she wrote, "What was your favourite part? Comment below. Have you watched it yet? (sic)" Take a look:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married on November 14, 2018. They exchanged wedding vows after dating for nearly five years. The couple announced their pregnancy in February this year. The baby is due in September 2024.