Ranveer Singh's Shout Out To Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD Performance: 'You Are Beyond Compare'

Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone.(courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Ranveer Singh is all praises for his actor-wife Deepika Padukone. Courtesy: The actress' performance in blockbuster film Kalki 2898 AD. Ranveer, who watched the film on Tuesday night, along with Deepika, recently applauded the actress' performance in the film. He also praised Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. Ranveer shared a poster of the film on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Kalki 2898 - a grand cinematic spectacle. That's what big screen cinema is all about! An unprecedented level of finesse in technical execution. The very best in Indian cinema. Congrats to Nag sir and team."

He added, "Rebel star rocks! Ulaganayagan is forever supreme! And if you are a die-hard Amitabh Bachchan fan like me, you just can't miss this. As for my baby, you elevate every moment with your grace & dignity. Such poignancy, such poetry, such power. You are beyond compare. I love you."

On Tuesday night, the actress hosted a special screening of her blockbuster film for her actor-husband Ranveer Singh and their family. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, were pictured arriving at a PVR theatre in Mumbai. They were all smiles for the cameras and waved at the shutterbugs. For the movie date, Deepika picked a white t-shirt and distressed blue denims, paired with an oversized black blazer featuring white stripes. Meanwhile, Ranveer chose an all-black outfit.

Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, released across multiple languages on June 27. Within its initial six days in theatres, the movie grossed a remarkable Rs 531 crore worldwide across all languages, as per Sacnilk. The film minted over Rs 84 crore worldwide on its first Monday.

Kalki 2898 AD features a dystopian world. The post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and is set in the year 2898 AD.

ICYDK: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married on November 14, 2018. They exchanged wedding vows after dating for nearly five years. The couple announced their pregnancy in February this year. The actress' delivery is due in September 2024.