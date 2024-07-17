Deepika Padukone's New Self-Care Post: 'Never Followed A Diet That I Cannot Be Consistent With'

Deepika Padukone shared this image. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

New day, new post from Deepika Padukone's self care series. The actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Ranveer Singh, shared a new post on Wednesday and it is all about food. The superstar began the post with these words, "Surprised to see this on my feed? Well, I eat! And I eat well! Ask anyone who knows me. So don't believe anything else you might hear or read. The trick? Balance, consistency and listening to your body." Deepika Padukone also wrote about diet and what is actually means. "There seems to be a lot of misunderstanding around the word 'Diet'. We often believe that 'Diet' means to starve, to eat less and to eat all of the things we detest," she wrote.

The actress shared a picture collage of desserts and a snack and she wrote, "What 'Diet' really means is the total of all the food and drink consumed by an individual. The word actually comes from the Greek word "diaita," which means "way of life." I've always, for as long as I can remember, followed a 'Balanced Diet'. And it is for me 'a way of life'. I've never followed a diet that I cannot be consistent with or one that is a fad."

The actress signed off the post with these words, "Now, do I indulge? Of course, I do, as demonstrated above! But it most certainly isn't my way of life. Ever heard the phrase 'you are what you eat?'. If there's one thing I've learnt (the hard-ish way) is that those words couldn't be truer."

Read Deepika Padukone's post here:

As a part of the self care series, Deepika Padukone previously shared a picture and wrote that she finds "spending time outdoors and in nature truly relaxing and therapeutic."

Before that, she shared a picture from her yoga session and she can be seen doing Viparita Karani (Legs-Up-The-Wall Pose).

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The actress will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She also starred in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan earlier this year.