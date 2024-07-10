Deepika Padukone's Self-Care Mantra: 'Spending Time Outdoors Is Truly Relaxing And Therapeutic'

Deepika Padukone shared this image. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone is celebrating "self-care month" - one post at a time. On Wednesday, the actress shared a picture of the sky and she wrote a long note along with it. "It's Self-Care Month! But why celebrate 'Self-Care Month' when you can practice simple acts of Self-Care every day," she wrote. Deepika Padukone, who loves to post pictures of the sky and foliage on her Instagram feed, explained why she does so and wrote, "I know a lot of you often look at my feed and go "Here we go again! Another picture of the Sky...or Flowers...or the Ocean!" But the truth is, that I find spending time outdoors and in nature truly relaxing and therapeutic."

The actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Ranveer Singh, added in her note, "However, for most of us, finding those spaces may not be the most convenient, accessible or may not even exist! And that's why, whenever I do get the opportunity, I try and make the most of it. It's where I don't just survive, I thrive."

Deepika Padukone added that she scoops time out of her busy schedule to spend some moments amid nature. "Whenever that isn't possible though, I resort to what I believe is the next best. I take a few moments and step away. Between shots, between meetings to a place that feels completely different from the space I spend most of my time in. It's something my father taught me. Stepping away allows me to pause, breathe and re-align...myself and my thoughts," read an excerpt from her post.

She signed off the post with these words, "PS For those of you who smoke, those breaks don't count. I hope you found today's post useful. For more of some of my simple self-care practices, stay tuned." She added the hashtags #SelfcareSimplied and #SelfCareMonth to her post.

Read Deepika Padukone's post here:

Earlier this month, Deepika shared a "self-care month" post. She shared a picture of herself doing Viparita Karani (Legs-Up-The-Wall Pose). Taka a look:

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The actress will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She also starred in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan earlier this year.