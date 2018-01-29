"Padmaavat" Box Office Collection Day 4: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh And Shahid Kapoor's Film Is At Rs 110 Crore. 'Unbelievable'

"Padmaavat" Box Office Collection: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor's film has crossed Rs 100 crore-mark

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 29, 2018 14:37 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Padmaavat' Box Office Collection Day 4: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh And Shahid Kapoor's Film Is At Rs 110 Crore. 'Unbelievable'

Deepika Padukone in "Padmaavat" (Image courtesy: filmpadmaavat)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Over the weekend, the film collected Rs 57 crore
  2. "Padmaavat" earned Rs 30 crore on Sunday
  3. "Padmaavat" is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali
"Padmaavat", starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, has crossed Rs 100 crore-mark at the box office. The much-awaited film released last Thursday and within four days, "Padmaavat" earned Rs 110 crore, Box Office India reports. Over the weekend, the film collected Rs 57 crore (On Saturday, the collections were Rs 27 crore and on Sunday, "Padmaavat" earned Rs 30 crore). "Padmaavat recorded a huge extended opening weekend of 110 crore nett as it added around 30 crore nett on Sunday," the Box Office India report stated. "Padmaavat", directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini of Chittor, who had performed jauhar after Alauddin Khiji invaded her fort. Ranveer Singh plays Khilji in the film and Shahid Kapoor stars as Maharawal Ratan Singh, Rani Padmini's husband.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports that "Padmaavat", in its opening weekend, has crossed the business of films like Dilwale, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai (which is still running) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. (The last three films star Salman Khan). Also, Mr Adarsh mentioned that "Padmaavat" has surpassed the collections of Deepika and Ranveer's 2013 film Bajirao Mastani, also directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Even in UK, Australia and New Zealand, "Padmaavat" is performing well.

Read Taran Adarsh's tweets here.
 
 

Comments
Close [X]
In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee praised Ranveer's performance and wrote, "The director's most willing ally in this endeavour is Ranveer Singh, ebulliently evil and visceral in his portrayal of a venal villain on the rampage. He is never short on energy."

Deepika Padukone's "Padmaavat" released after a month's delay. It was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on December 1. Several Rajput groups protested against the film. The CBFC gave a green signal to the release earlier in January and suggested five modifications, including the title (which earlier was Padmavati).
 

Trending

padmaavatPadmaavat Deepika Padukonepadmaavat box office

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DavosPM ModiBudget 2018PadmaavatICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018Price ComparisonDealsGDP Growth

................................ Advertisement ................................