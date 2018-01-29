'Padmaavat' Box Office Collection Day 4: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh And Shahid Kapoor's Film Is At Rs 110 Crore. 'Unbelievable'

Highlights
- Over the weekend, the film collected Rs 57 crore
- "Padmaavat" earned Rs 30 crore on Sunday
- "Padmaavat" is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports that "Padmaavat", in its opening weekend, has crossed the business of films like Dilwale, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai (which is still running) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. (The last three films star Salman Khan). Also, Mr Adarsh mentioned that "Padmaavat" has surpassed the collections of Deepika and Ranveer's 2013 film Bajirao Mastani, also directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Even in UK, Australia and New Zealand, "Padmaavat" is performing well.
Read Taran Adarsh's tweets here.
This may sound UNBELIEVABLE, but #Padmaavat has crossed *lifetime biz* of #Dilwale, #BajiraoMastani, #Sultan, #TigerZindaHai [still running] and #BajrangiBhaijaan in its *opening weekend* itself in Australia... Will cross #Dhoom3 today [Mon]... INCREDIBLE indeed!... @Rentrak— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2018
#Padmaavat is SENSATIONAL in key international markets... USA-Canada will be updated later...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2018
AUSTRALIA
Weekend: A$ 1,728,642 [ 8.88 cr]
UK
Weekend: £ 846,024 [ 7.59 cr]
Note: Some locations yet to be updated.
NEW ZEALAND & FIJI
Weekend: NZ$ 419,161 [ 1.95 cr]@Rentrak
Deepika Padukone's "Padmaavat" released after a month's delay. It was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on December 1. Several Rajput groups protested against the film. The CBFC gave a green signal to the release earlier in January and suggested five modifications, including the title (which earlier was Padmavati).