'Padmaavat': Deepika Padukone Filmed 'Challenging' Jauhar Speech In Single Take

Highlights The team had set aside three days to film Deepika's jauhar speech "But we did it in half a day," said Deepika Padukone "Padmaavat" released on Thursday

Wow!Thank You so much Ram!Yes,the Jauhar scene is by faaaar my most special & challenging moments as an actor!& I cannot wait for you to witness it!Lots of Love! @Ramkamalhttps://t.co/FWuhEvbd4T — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 24, 2018

Actress Deepika Padukone, who described thescene from her new film "" as one of the most "special and challenging moments as an actor," told news agency PTI that her speech in the scenes was done in one take. "Thespeech was done in one take. I felt I would forget the lines. I did rehearsals for it. It was an intense moment on the sets. Everyone was quiet. They had kept three days for this but we did it in half a day," she said. Deepika and her new film have been praised by several critics and celebrities but the film has also received negative remarks for 'glorifying.' Actress Swara Bhasker recently wrote an open letter (which was published in The Wire ) in which she said, "Women have the right to live - independent of whether men are living or not... You (director Sanjay Leela Bhansali) could have offered some sort of a critique of sati and jauhar in your film ?"" is based on Malik Muhammad Jayasi's ballad, which narrates the story of Rani Padmini'sin 1301 when Alauddin Khilji and his army invaded the fort of Chittor. "I find her journey so relevant today ," Deepika was quoted as saying. Before the film released, Deepika Padukone tweeted, "Thescene is by far my most special and challenging moments as an actor."," as of Saturday, has collected Rs 83 crore stars Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh. The film also features Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles.(With inputs from PTI)