'Padmaavat': Deepika Padukone's Parents 'Brimmed With Pride' After Watching Film

Actress Deepika Padukone is the star of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's newly-released film "Padmaavat", which hit the screens last Thursday. Deepika's role as Rani Padmini of Chittor has been appreciated and singled out in all the reviews. Her parents are also proud of her performance, she told news agency IANS. "My parents are immensely proud. I saw that pride on their face. Mom and dad made a video call after their screening finished late at night and I was in my pyjama and going to bed. So for them, they just saw the film and then me. So, their expression was like, 'Is she our daughter?' I saw their expression and they were both brimming and glowing with pride," Deepika told the press at an event in Mumbai last night. She is the daughter of former badminton player Prakash Padukone and his wife Ujjala.
"Padmaavat" has reportedly collected over Rs 80 crore at the box office within just three days of its release. And, in the international markets too, the film is performing well. Of the box office numbers, Deepika, 32, earlier told news agency PTI, "I'm not someone who gets excited about the box office numbers but this time I am, because I think it will be earth-shattering."
"Padmaavat", also starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, released amidst huge protests. The film is still being opposed by fringe group Karni Sena and several Rajput outfits. The release date was deferred by over a month due to the protests. "You know, my parents never once had asked me if they should come and live with me during that whole phase because they were confident about the fact that I can handle this. That is my spirit, that is how we (my sister and I) have been brought up. We have learnt that what is right is right, what is wrong is wrong," Deepika told IANS.
Ranveer Singh plays Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor portrays Maharawal Ratan Singh, Rani Padmini's husband. Of playing Rani Padmini in "Padmaavat", Deepika said, "Playing the character fascinated me about how her personality is very relevant in the present time. She is like me -- a strong, intelligent and elegant woman... And when I played her on-screen, I saw a little bit of myself there. But her character was so deep, she is a queen who doesn't speak very much but conveys everything in her way. That was a challenge to play."
