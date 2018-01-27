'Padmaavat' Box Office Collection Day 2: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor's Film Collects Rs 32 Crore More

Highlights
- Despite a rocky release, "Padmaavat" made Rs 56 crore
- Some states are not screening "Padmaavat"
- The film opened in theatres on Thursday
Take a look at "Padmaavat's" box office report card:
#Padmaavat has a HUMONGOUS Day 2... Had it been a smooth release [some states are not screening the film], the all-India biz would've touched 40 cr... Wed 5 cr, Thu 19 cr, Fri 32 cr. Total: 56 cr. India biz... SUPERB!— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2018
The film is making crores in the international market too. Taran Adarsh tweeted that "Padmaavat" has collected Rs 2 crore in UK, Rs 52 lakh in Germany, Rs 4 crore in Australia and Rs 76 lakh in New Zealand.
#Padmaavat— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2018
UK
Thu £ 115,710
Fri £ 143,642 [some locations yet to be updated]
Total: £ 259,352 [2.34 cr]@Rentrak#Padmaavat
GERMANY
Thu € 66,364
Fri biz yet to be updated.
Total: € 66,364 [52.45 lakhs]@Rentrak
#Padmaavat— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2018
AUSTRALIA
Thu A$ 363,973
Fri A$ 537,530
Total: A$ 901,503 [ 4.65 cr]@Rentrak#Padmaavat
NEW ZEALAND
Thu NZ$ 64,265
Fri NZ$ 98,460
Total: NZ$ 162,725 [ 76.10 lakhs]@Rentrak
"Padmaavat" team is extremely happy with the film's business and its critical reception. Ranveer Singh, who played anti-hero Alauddin Khilji told news agency IANS: "It is extremely rare and overwhelming to get this kind of love from the audience." Deepika, who plays the lead role of Rani Padmavati, tweeted: "It's never happened before. I cannot even begin to express how happy and proud this makes me feel. Thank you, for all the love."
it's never happened before...I cannot even begin to express how happy & proud this makes me feel!!!Thank You for all the love https://t.co/VgRqRQEvPi— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 27, 2018
