'Padmaavat' Box Office Collection Day 2: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor's Film Collects Rs 32 Crore More

Highlights Despite a rocky release, "Padmaavat" made Rs 56 crore Some states are not screening "Padmaavat" The film opened in theatres on Thursday

#Padmaavat has a HUMONGOUS Day 2... Had it been a smooth release [some states are not screening the film], the all-India biz would've touched 40 cr... Wed 5 cr, Thu 19 cr, Fri 32 cr. Total: 56 cr. India biz... SUPERB! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2018

#Padmaavat

UK

Thu £ 115,710

Fri £ 143,642 [some locations yet to be updated]

Total: £ 259,352 [2.34 cr]@Rentrak#Padmaavat

GERMANY

Thu € 66,364

Fri biz yet to be updated.

Total: € 66,364 [52.45 lakhs]@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2018

it's never happened before...I cannot even begin to express how happy & proud this makes me feel!!!Thank You for all the love https://t.co/VgRqRQEvPi — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 27, 2018