Padmaavat: Ranveer Singh Says Playing Alauddin Khilji Was A 'Gamble,' Glad It 'Paid Off'

163 Shares EMAIL PRINT Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. (Image courtesy: Ranveer Singh) New Delhi: Highlights I saw Khilji as a challenge for me, as an actor: Ranveer Singh Ranveer's performance has been praised by critics and audience alike Padmaavat collected Rs 18 crore on the opening day Padmaavat, which opened in theatres on January 25. The actor told news agency IANS that taking up Khilji's role in Padmaavat was a "gamble," which has now "paid off." He 32-year-old actor said: "When I was offered Padmaavat, most people were of the opinion that a hero should not play the anti-hero. But I believed otherwise. I saw Khilji as a challenge for me, as an actor. And I wanted to take the challenge up. I went with the vision of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and my instinct of what I could achieve with Khilji."



Critics and celebs who've watched Padmaavat have praised Ranveer Singh's performance and the Internet thinks that Ranveer just sweep all awards for his performance too. "I took a big risk with this character and it's wonderful to see my gamble pay off. This kind of validation gives one the confidence to take bigger and bigger risks, challenge stereotypes and continue to push the envelope in the realm of mainstream Hindi cinema. I feel very happy and very fulfilled today."

Padmaavat, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, has



Padmaavat is based on 16th century poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi's Padmavat, which narrates how Rani Padmini and sevral Rajput women performed jauhar when Alauddin Khilji invaded the fort of Chittor in 1301.



(With inputs from IANS)



