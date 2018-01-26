'Padmaavat' Box Office Collection Day 1: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh And Shahid Kapoor's Film Earns Rs 18 Crore

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor's much-awaited film "Padmaavat" earned Rs 18 crore on Day 1, Box Office India reports. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed period drama released amid violent protests in several parts of the country. "The film would have opened at around 26-27 crore net if it was a clean release," states the report in Box Office India. Meanwhile, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports that "Padmaavat" took a 'fantabulous start' overseas. "'Padmaavat" takes a FANTABULOUS START in key international markets on Thursday. AUSTRALIA: A$ 367,984 [Rs 1.88 cr], NEW ZEALAND: NZ$ 64,265 [Rs 29.99 lakhs], UK [preview screenings]: £ 97,604 [Rs 88.08 lakhs]," he tweeted.
Highlights
- "Padmaavat" took a 'fantabulous start' overseas
- "Padmaavat" did an 'excellent' business in Mumbai
- Deepika Padukone stars as Rani Padmini of Chittor
Here's "Padmaavat"'s box office report in the international market.
#Padmaavat takes a FANTABULOUS START in key international markets on Thu...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2018
AUSTRALIA: A$ 367,984 [ 1.88 cr]
NEW ZEALAND: NZ$ 64,265 [ 29.99 lakhs]
UK [preview screenings]: £ 97,604 [ 88.08 lakhs]@Rentrak
Box Office India also reported that "Padmaavat" did 'excellent' business in Mumbai and Nizam/Andhra Pradesh.
Deepika Padukone stars as Rani Padmini of Chittor, Shahid as her husband Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer plays Alauddin Khilji. The story is about Rani Padmini, who, along with several Rajput women, committed jauhar when Khili invaded Chittor fort.
CommentsSaibal Chatterjee gave "Padmaavat" 2 stars out of 5. "Prettiness overload runs "Padmaavat" to the ground and turns it into an occasionally striking but eventually clunky drama woven around a smitten man fighting another for a glimpse of a peerless Queen. She is obviously a woman to kill and die for. The director's most willing ally in this endeavour is Ranveer Singh, ebulliently evil and visceral in his portrayal of a venal villain on the rampage. He is never short on energy," he wrote.
"Padmaavat"'s release date was deferred for over a month due to huge protest by various Rajput outfits. They claimed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had distorted historical facts in the films and it also showed a romantic sequence between Padmini and Khilji, which, however, he denied. Earlier this month, CBFC cleared "Padmaavat", earlier titled Padmavati for release with five modifications (including the title). Still, the Karni Sena is protesting against the film.