This Actress Recreated Deepika Padukone's 'Padmaavat' Look. Verdict?

Srishty Rode shared this image. (courtesy: srishtyrode24)

TV star Srishty Rode recently recreated a look from one of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's iconic films. She recreated Deepika Padukone's iconic look from the climax scene of the 2018 film "Padmaavat." Srishty Rode, dressed in a red ensemble in the picture, has her hair styled in the same way as Deepika's in the aforementioned scene and asked her Instafam to guess the film name. Srishty Rode captioned the post: "Recreated this iconic look from a Bollywood classic! Can you guess the movie?" In the comments section, TV star Rubina Dilaik wrote: "Outstanding." While a majority of Srishty's Instafam guessed the film name correctly, there were a few other answers too. Some thought she recreated Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Jodhaa Akbar look. Mangal Pandey: The Rising was also a popular (albeit wrong) guess.

See the post shared by Srishty Rode here:

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, "Padmaavat" was one of the highest grossing movies of 2018. The film showcases the story of Rani Padmini of Chittor. The film featured Deepika Padukone as Padmavati, who performs jauhar along with hundreds of Rajput women, after Alauddin Khilji (played by Ranveer Singh) breaches the fort of Chittor. Shahid Kapoor starred as Rajput king Ratan Singh. The film also featured Jim Sarbh, Aditi Rao Hydari and Raza Murad in pivotal roles.

The film won many awards and accolades, including three National Film Awards in 2019 for Best Music Direction, Best Playback Singer and Best Choreography.

Srishty Rode began her career in 2007 with Kuchh Is Tara. She is known for her work in popular TV shows such as Yeh Ishq Haaye, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi... and Ishqbaaaz, to name a few. She also appeared as a contestant on Bigg Boss 12.