Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor Watch 'Padmaavat' With Rekha, Sridevi. Pics Here

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, stars of "Padmaavat", hosted a special screening of their newly-released film at Yash Raj Studio in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Deepika and Ranveer arrived separately (unlike last time, when they were photographed hand-in-hand. But both of them smiled for the cameras). Shahid made a couple entry with wife Mira Rajput. Rekha, in a stunning golden sari, gold jewellery and brown shades, made the spotlight follow her. She was pictured doing namastey to the paparazzi gathered outside the studio. Sridevi was casually dressed and arrived with fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Deepika appeared to be wearing a green-coloured outfit and was seated in her car while Ranveer waved at the photographers. Shahid and Mira also struck a pose from their car.
Highlights
- Deepika and Ranveer arrived separately
- Rekha wore a stunning golden sari
- Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Simi Garewal were also invited
Please welcome the "Padmaavat" stars Deepika, Ranveer and Shahid.
See Rekha and Sridevi's pictures here.
Hema Malini picked a blue sari for the screening.
Actresses Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Simi Garewal were also invited.
Shilpa Shetty opted for an all-black look and completed it with a leather jacket.
She also reviewed the film on Twitter and wrote, "Saw "Padmaavat" .What an Epic film with stellar performances by Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, who is dignity personified. Take a bow Sanjay Leela Bhansali, every frame is incredibly stunning! This film is a must watch for the sheer effort and trials this team has braved."
Saw Padmavat' .What an Epic film with Stellar performances by @RanveerOfficial@shahidkapoor n @deepikapadukone who is dignity personified— SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) January 26, 2018
Comments
Extraordinary! pic.twitter.com/WqLIP4o5Fq— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 26, 2018
Check out the pictures of all the other stars who attended the screening - Kajol, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Sooraj Pancholi, Kriti Sanon and others.
"Padmaavat", directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, released on Thursday amid violent protests by fringe group Karni Sena. The film stars Deepika as Rani Padmini of Chittor, who has performed jauhar when Alauddin Khilji (played by Ranveer in the film), invaded her fort. Shahid is Maharawal Ratan Singh, Padmini's husband.