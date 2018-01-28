"Padmaavat": Deepika Padukone, 'Happy And Proud,' Celebrates Film's Success Deepika Padukone celebrated "Padmaavat"'s success at a restaurant in Mumbai on Saturday evening

Deepika wore a Sabyasachi outfit "Padmaavat" stars Deepika as Rani Padmini of Chittor She also treated herself to some Rajasthani cuisine sharara by Sabyasachi and perfectly matched the outfit with gold earrings. Deepika looked absolutely gorgeous. The 32-year-old actress has been pictured with her beautiful smile and also treated herself to some Rajasthani cuisine. "Padmaavat" directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, features Deepika as Rani Padmini of Chittor, who along with several other Rajput women, had performed jauhar to evade capture by Alauddin Khilji, played by Ranveer Singh in the film and Shahid Kapoor is Maharwal Ratan Singh. "Padmaavat" has earned Rs 56 crore within two days of its release.



Replying to a tweet mentioning "Padmaavat" box office figures, Deepika replied, "It's never happened before. I cannot even begin to express how happy & proud this makes me feel. Thank You for all the love."



Here are Deepika's gorgeous pictures from last night.

Deepika Padukone in Mumbai Deepika Padukone at the restaurant

.' Ahead of the film's release, she told the press, "I'm not someone who gets excited about the box office numbers but this time I am, because I think it will be earth-shattering. I am extremely overwhelmed and emotional right now. I think this film has been through so much. To see that the film is finally releasing and to see the kind of reactions that the film is getting, reactions to my performance, it is extremely overwhelming," reports news agency PTI.



"Padmaavat" released amid violent protests across the country by fringe group Karni Sena and several Rajput outfits. The CBFC gave a nod to the film's release after five modifications (including the title which earlier was - Padmaavati).



(With PTI inputs)





