"Padmaavat" Box Office Collection Day 3: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh And Shahid Kapoor's Film 'Continues To Sparkle'

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 28, 2018 17:39 IST
Deepika Padukone in "Padmaavat" (Image courtesy - YouTube)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Padmaavat" has so far collected Rs 83
  2. It earned Rs 27 crore on Saturday
  3. "Padmaavat" is Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's third film together
Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat, also starring Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor, has earned Rs 83 crore at the box office, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports. The period drama, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, opened on Thursday to mixed reviews. "Padmaavat continues to sparkle. Biz on Saturday [after a big holiday on Friday] was exceptional. Will comfortably cross Rs 100 crore-mark today [Sunday]... Wednesday [limited preview shows] 5 crore, Thursday 19 crore, Friday 32 crore, Saturday 27 crore. Total: Rs 83 crore - India biz," Mr Adarsh tweeted. Earlier today, he also tweeted about the film's "rocking" performance at the international market.

Here's the box office report of "Padmaavat".
 
 

The performances of all the three stars have been appreciated in "Padmaavat". Deepika plays Rani Padmini of Chittor and Shahid is Maharawal Ratan Singh (her husband) in the film. Ranveer Singh stars as Alauddin Khilji. Of playing Khilji in the film, Ranveer Singh, told news agency IANS, "It is extremely rare and overwhelming to get this kind of love from the audience." Before the film's release, Deepika had said, "I'm not someone who gets excited about the box office numbers but this time I am, because I think it will be earth-shattering," PTI reported.

"Padmaavat"'s release date was postponed for over a month due to several protests. Later, the CBFC gave a green signal to the film's release, suggesting five modifications, including the title. "Padmaavat" was earlier titled Padmavati.

Comments
"Padmaavat" is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's third association with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, after Ram-Leela and Bajiro Mastani.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)

