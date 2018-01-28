'Padmaavat' Box Office Collection Day 3: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh And Shahid Kapoor's Film 'Continues To Sparkle'

Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat, also starring Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor, has earned Rs 83 crore at the box office, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports. The period drama, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, opened on Thursday to mixed reviews. "Padmaavat continues to sparkle. Biz on Saturday [after a big holiday on Friday] was exceptional. Will comfortably cross Rs 100 crore-mark today [Sunday]... Wednesday [limited preview shows] 5 crore, Thursday 19 crore, Friday 32 crore, Saturday 27 crore. Total: Rs 83 crore - India biz," Mr Adarsh tweeted. Earlier today, he also tweeted about the film's "rocking" performance at the international market.
#Padmaavat continues to SPARKLE... Biz on Sat [after a big holiday on Fri] was EXCEPTIONAL... Will comfortably cross 100 cr mark today [Sun]... Wed [limited preview shows] 5 cr, Thu 19 cr, Fri 32 cr, Sat 27 cr. Total: 83 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2018
#Padmaavat is ROCKING in key international markets...
AUSTRALIA
Thu A$ 363,973
Fri A$ 537,530
Sat A$ 462,288
Total: A$ 1,363,791 [ 7.04 cr]@Rentrak
UK-IRELAND
Thu £ 115,710
Fri £ 184,977
Sat £ 234,841 [some locations yet to be updated]
Total: £ 535,528 [ 4.82 cr]@Rentrak— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2018
The performances of all the three stars have been appreciated in "Padmaavat". Deepika plays Rani Padmini of Chittor and Shahid is Maharawal Ratan Singh (her husband) in the film. Ranveer Singh stars as Alauddin Khilji. Of playing Khilji in the film, Ranveer Singh, told news agency IANS, "It is extremely rare and overwhelming to get this kind of love from the audience." Before the film's release, Deepika had said, "I'm not someone who gets excited about the box office numbers but this time I am, because I think it will be earth-shattering," PTI reported.
"Padmaavat"'s release date was postponed for over a month due to several protests. Later, the CBFC gave a green signal to the film's release, suggesting five modifications, including the title. "Padmaavat" was earlier titled Padmavati.
(With inputs from IANS and PTI)