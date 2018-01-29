Airport Style: Deepika Padukone And Sister Anisha Look Same Same But Different Deepika Padukone was photographed with her sister Anisha Padukone at the Mumbai airport

126 Shares EMAIL PRINT Deepika and Anisha Padukone in Mumbai. New Delhi: Highlights Both, Deepika and Anisha, looked chic in classic blue and white combo The Padukone sisters were all smiles at the airport Deepika Padukone is basking in the success of "Padmaavat" Padmaavat" released and conquered the box office) while Anisha looked happy to be her sister's co-passenger. Deepika and Anisha walked inside the airport premises holding hands. And that spiral-bound notebook (Deepika clutched so dearly) added to our curiosity - is that a new script, Deepika?



Take a look at Deepika and Anisha Padukone slaying it in basics:



Deepika Padukone is basking in the success of her new film "Padmaavat," in which she played the role of Rani Padmavati of Chittor. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film, which opened amid fierce protests, has thali, said told news agency IANS that this time she's excited about the film's box office figures. "I'm not someone who gets excited about the box office numbers but this time I am, because I think it will be earth-shattering," she was quoted as saying.

Looking at the overall scenario, #Padmaavat has put up FANTASTIC numbers in its extended weekend... Crosses 100 cr mark... Wed [limited previews] 5 cr, Thu 19 cr, Fri 32 cr, Sat 27 cr, Sun 31 cr. Total: 114 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2018



Padmaavat is Deepika Padukone's Bajirao Mastani and Ram Leela - also collected over Rs 100 crore.



Now that Padmaavat is done, Deepika can shift her focus to her next film, co-starring Irrfan Khan. The yet-untitled film will be directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.



