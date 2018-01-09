We Love These Pics Of Deepika Padukone With Sister Anisha And So Will You Deepika Padukone and Anisha appeared on Neha Dhupia's talk show Vogue BFFs

Actress Deepika Padukone appeared on Neha Dhupia's talk show Vogue BFFs with her younger sister Anisha. These pictures of Deepika and Anisha, kissing each other and sharing giggles, will surely make you miss your sister (we bet). Deepika, who recently turned 32 , wore a blue and white checked dress by Rosetta Getty and paired it with blue jeans, dangler and red lip colour. Anisha was casually dressed in blue jeans, denim jacket and white top. They have also been photographed with host Neha Dhupia, who wore a Gucci tee and blazer with jeans. Deepika and Anisha are daughters of ace badminton player Prakash Padukone and wife Ujjala. Anisha is a golfer.Here are Deepika and Anisha's pictures.Sibling goals, anyone?Deepika, star of films such asandearlier revealed that Anisha is her most blunt critic. "She is always very honest about her opinion, and I don't mind it. She is my most blunt critic and speaks her heart. Even if she is criticising me, I don't mind it because she is very honest and wants me to do well," Deepika earlier told new agency IANS. Deepika recently returned to Mumbai from a vacation with rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh. They, along with their respective families, were reportedly holidaying in Maldives. Several media reports also claimed that the duo might get engaged on Deepika's birthday (January 5).Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's(earlier titled), releases on January 25. The period drama, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also stars Shahid Kapoor.