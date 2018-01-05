Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 'Continue To Spread Joy,' Tweet Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt And Others

Highlights Bollywood stars sent birthday wishes for Deepika "Happy birthday gorgeous," wrote Madhuri Dixit Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor and others also sent birthday messages

Happy happy birthday @deepikapadukone !!! Shine one! Big squishy hug — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 5, 2017

Happy birthday you beautiful person!!!! Have a super duper bday @deepikapadukone — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 5, 2017

Happy happy birthday to the beautiful, beautiful and special special @deepikapadukone big love — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) January 5, 2017

Happy Birthday @deepikapadukone!

I LOVE YOU You probably won't hear this aloud rn, but ive def said it a million times through my songs! — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) January 5, 2017

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday, my darling @deepikapadukone... May you be blessed with lots of Love and Happiness. Keep inspiring us always. pic.twitter.com/noq6AYmrgf — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) January 5, 2018

Happy bday beautiful girl! What an amazing year this is gonna be for you!! Big love @deepikapadukone#DeepikaPadukone#globaltakeoverpic.twitter.com/OxCHuwa7e8 — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) January 5, 2017

Happy birthday dear @deepikapadukoneLove, Peace and Happiness always.:) https://t.co/9m2BpBg3ye — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) January 5, 2018

Sending virtual hugs your way @deepikapadukone! Have a very very Happy Birthday! Lots of love pic.twitter.com/2wbNmjW3B8 — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) January 5, 2018