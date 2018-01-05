Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 'Continue To Spread Joy,' Tweet Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt And Others

Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 32nd birthday today

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 05, 2018 19:35 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 'Continue To Spread Joy,' Tweet Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt And Others

Madhuri Dixit with Deepika Padukone. (Image courtesy: Madhuri Dixit)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Bollywood stars sent birthday wishes for Deepika
  2. "Happy birthday gorgeous," wrote Madhuri Dixit
  3. Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor and others also sent birthday messages
'Gorgeous,' 'beautiful' and 'generous' are some of the words used by Bollywood celebrities, to describe our favourite star Deepika Padukone, who is celebrating her 32nd birthday today. The stars are constantly sending their best wishes to the Piku star, who is celebrating her birthday in Maldives with boyfriend Ranveer Singh and family. Nothing could have been better for Deepika than to receive so many heartfelt messages on her special day. From her friend and Happy New Year co-star Boman Irani actors Shraddha Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit to Dia Mirza everyone has posted their birthday wishes for Deepika Padukone. Deepika has double reasons to celebrate as her upcoming film Padmavat has been recently cleared by the Censor Board and is awaiting a release date. " Happy happy birthday @deepikapadukone !!! Shine one! Big squishy hug," writes Shraddha Kapoor while Madhuri Dixit wrote: Happy birthday gorgeous @deepikapadukone."
 
 

Alia Bhatt, who is currently prepping for Brahmastra posted this sweet wish for Deepika: "Happy birthday you beautiful person!!!! Have a super duper bday @deepikapadukone."
 

Here's another wish.
 

Arjun Rampal, Dia Mirza and Armaan Malik sent their wishes through social media and wished Deepika a wonderful birthday.
 
 
 

Here are some other wishes for Deepika on her 32nd birthday.
 
 
 

A wish from Deepika's Cocktail co-star Diana Penty.
 

Deepika Padukone, daughter of former badminton player Prakash Padukone, made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan in 2007. She has also appeared in films like Love Aaj Kal, Housefull, Cocktail, Race 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani.

Comments
Close [X]
Deepika made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 2017.

We too wish Deepika a very happy birthday.

Trending

deepika padukone birthdaydeepika padukone birthday wishesdeepika padukone padmavat

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Triple TalaqHot YogaLiving HealthyDalit protestsPrice ComparisonDealsUmar KhalidSouth Africa vs IndiaUS Cuts Aid To Pakistan