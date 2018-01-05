Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 'Continue To Spread Joy,' Tweet Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt And Others

Highlights
- Bollywood stars sent birthday wishes for Deepika
- "Happy birthday gorgeous," wrote Madhuri Dixit
- Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor and others also sent birthday messages
Happy birthday gorgeous @deepikapadukonepic.twitter.com/4efrqKNVF9— Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) January 5, 2017
Happy happy birthday @deepikapadukone !!! Shine one! Big squishy hug— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 5, 2017
Alia Bhatt, who is currently prepping for Brahmastra posted this sweet wish for Deepika: "Happy birthday you beautiful person!!!! Have a super duper bday @deepikapadukone."
Happy birthday you beautiful person!!!! Have a super duper bday @deepikapadukone— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 5, 2017
Here's another wish.
Happy birthday, you graceful, level headed, smoking hot star @deepikapadukonepic.twitter.com/4k7hyb7dyK— Kalki (@kalkikanmani) January 5, 2017
Arjun Rampal, Dia Mirza and Armaan Malik sent their wishes through social media and wished Deepika a wonderful birthday.
May that generous smile continue to spread joy! Have a wonderful birthday @deepikapadukone#Rise#GirlPower#BeautyIsWhatBeautyDoes— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 5, 2017
Happy happy birthday to the beautiful, beautiful and special special @deepikapadukone big love— arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) January 5, 2017
Happy Birthday @deepikapadukone!— ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) January 5, 2017
I LOVE YOU You probably won't hear this aloud rn, but ive def said it a million times through my songs!
Here are some other wishes for Deepika on her 32nd birthday.
Wishing you a very Happy Birthday, my darling @deepikapadukone... May you be blessed with lots of Love and Happiness. Keep inspiring us always. pic.twitter.com/noq6AYmrgf— Boman Irani (@bomanirani) January 5, 2018
Happy bday beautiful girl! What an amazing year this is gonna be for you!! Big love @deepikapadukone#DeepikaPadukone#globaltakeoverpic.twitter.com/OxCHuwa7e8— Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) January 5, 2017
Happy birthday dear @deepikapadukoneLove, Peace and Happiness always.:) https://t.co/9m2BpBg3ye— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) January 5, 2018
A wish from Deepika's Cocktail co-star Diana Penty.
Sending virtual hugs your way @deepikapadukone! Have a very very Happy Birthday! Lots of love pic.twitter.com/2wbNmjW3B8— Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) January 5, 2018
Deepika Padukone, daughter of former badminton player Prakash Padukone, made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan in 2007. She has also appeared in films like Love Aaj Kal, Housefull, Cocktail, Race 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani.
We too wish Deepika a very happy birthday.