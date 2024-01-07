Deepika Padukone's Gratitude Note Post Birthday: Thank You All For The Love'

Image was posted on Instagram. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Actress Deepika Padukone celebrated her 38th birthday on Friday. As usual, the star chose to keep the celebration private and low-key. Despite not sharing any pictures or videos from the festivities, her fans worldwide flooded her social media with love and wishes. Two days after her birthday, Deepika finally shared a glimpse of the celebration—a snapshot featuring her birthday cake. The cake, bearing the message "Happy Birthday baby" with Deepika's initials as candles, appears to be from her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. Deepika expressed her gratitude, writing, “Thank you all for the birthday love!” accompanied by clinking glasses emojis. Fans showered her post with love by posting heart emojis in the comments section.

Alongside millions of Deepika Padukone fans, her Fighter co-star Hrithik Roshan extended birthday wishes by sharing behind-the-scenes moments from the film. Hrithik posted on his Instagram stories, featuring the birthday girl riding a bike. In the caption, the actor said, "Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone! You Truly exemplify the spirit of Fighter with the way you persevere through every challenge and setback on your way to victory. It has been an absolute pleasure working with you - wishing you health, happiness and peace for this year and all the years to come. Soar High, Squad Leader Minal Rathore." FYI: Fighter will be hitting the big screens on January 25.

In his birthday wish for Deepika Padukone, Fighter co-star Anil Kapoor wrote, "Many Many happy returns of the day. To more and more health and success to you!"

Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 - A.D co-actor Prabhas also made sure not to miss wishing the birthday girl. He shared a stunning picture of Deepika and conveyed his best wishes, saying, "Happy birthday to the most beautiful Deepika Padukone. May your year be as stunning as you are."

Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 - A.D is expected to be released this year. In addition to Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan in important roles.

Apart from Fighter and Kalki 2898 - A.D, Deepika Padukone will also star in Singham Again this year.