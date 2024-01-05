Weekend Binge: A Cocktail Of Birthday Girl Deepika Padukone's Best Films

Deepika Padukone in Cocktail. (courtesy: YouTube)

Deepika Padukone, Bollywood's reigning queen, is turning a year older and celebrations are in order. The actress has given fans enough reasons to celebrate in 2023 and looks like 2024 is going to be no different. Over the years, Deepika Padukone has charmed audiences with her grace, versatility, and compelling performances. From comedy to action, Deepika pulls off the most complex of roles with the ease of a veteran. Her philanthropic work and mental health advocacy have made her a global phenomenon who has taken India to the world, in more ways than one. As the actress turns another year older, we think it is time to reflect on her illustrious career and celebrate five of her most memorable performances. Needless to say, we were spoilt for choice. To make your job simpler, we have curated a list for you.

Take a look:

1. Piku - Sony Liv

Deepika Padukone's portrayal of Piku, a modern woman dealing with a lovable yet difficult father, showcased her acting prowess. Her nuanced performance opposite Amitabh Bachchan was both heartwarming and relatable. That's not all. Her chemistry with the late Irrfan Khan is the stuff of legends and their scenes together are bound to make you smile.

2. Tamasha - Netflix

Tamasha is a film that needs no introduction. The Imtiaz Ali classic that featured Deepika alongside Ranbir Kapoor is a coming-of-age tale of love, self-exploration and identity. Deepika's Tara was the epitome of empathy and her character has gone on to achieve a cult status over the years.

3. Cocktail - Jio Cinema

Cocktail was the film that made fans and critics alike sit up and take notice of Deepika Padukone, the actress. As Veronica, Deepika proved that she is versatile and unafraid when it comes to embracing flawed characters.

4. Chennai Express - Apple TV

With Chennai Express, Deepika Padukone proved that she has impeccable comic timing and her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan made headlines, like always. Her role as Meenamma became a fan-favourite and the film is perfect for a lazy weekend.

5. Bajirao Mastani - Jio Cinema

Bajirao Mastani is one of Deepika Padukone's most celebrated movies with frequent collaborator Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Deepika's portrayal of Mastani was strong and heart-breaking, all at once. Her chemistry with real-life husband Ranveer Singh and scenes with Priyanka Chopra are worthy of your attention.

Bonus: Chhapaak

In Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone delivers a tour de force performance as Malti, an acid attack survivor. Based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak not only shed light on a crime plaguing several women in India but also established Deepika as one of the greatest performers of her generation. While this is a tough watch, this critically acclaimed film is an important one.

As Deepika Padukone celebrates her birthday, we cannot wait to see what she has to offer to Indian cinema fans, next. Happy Birthday, Deepika Padukone!