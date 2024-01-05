On Deepika Padukone's Birthday, A Special Wish From Kalki 2898 AD Co-Star Prabhas

Deepika Padukone in a still from Kalki 2898 AD. (courtesy: YouTube)

As Deepika Padukone celebrates her 38th birthday today, the actress' Kalki 2898 AD co-star Prabhas shared a greeting for her on his Instagram stories, on Friday morning. Prabhas, posting a stunning picture of Deepika Padukone, wrote in his caption, "Happy birthday to the most beautiful Deepika Padukone. May your year be as stunning as you are." About the project Kalki 2898 AD -the film marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first collaborative project. See Prabhas' wish for Deepika Padukone here:

The film is being directed by Nag Ashwin and it is being backed by Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies. Kalki 2898 - AD will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

Kalki 2898 - AD is being directed by Nag Ashwin, who is best-known for directing the National Award winning 2018 biographical drama Mahanati. The actress and Amitabh Bachchan have previously co-starred in the 2015 film Piku. They will also feature together in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, which featured Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro.

Last year, Deepika Padukone featured in 2 films, both were big hits. She had an extended cameo appearance in SRK's Jawan. The actress was earlier seen in the smash hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The actress will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover. The film is slated to release in theatres this month.