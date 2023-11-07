To 'Legend' Kamal Haasan, A Sweet Birthday Wish From His Kalki 2898 AD Co-Star Prabhas

Image shared On Instagram. (Courtesy: vyjayanthimovies)

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan rang in his 69th birthday with a sweet wish from his Kalki 2898 AD co-star Prabhas. The Vikram star has been receiving birthday wishes from all quarters. Joining the bandwagon was also Baahubali star Prabhas. In his birthday post for Kamal Haasan, Prabhas wrote, "To the actor, the legend, the icon, we've all grown up idolising... Happy birthday Kamal Haasan sir. Fortunate to be working with you sir. For the unversed, the two stars from down south will be sharing screen in Kalki 2898 AD, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

The two film legends were earlier pictured together in San Diego when they had attended the Comic-Con. A collage of the two, sharing a laugh, was shared by the Instagram page of Vyjayanthi Movies. The caption wrote, "The forces meet, Kamal Haasan and Prabhas. Wish you were with us today at San Diego, Amitabh Bachchan sir. Can't wait to see the magnificent frame of all our stalwarts."

Earlier in the day, Kamal Haasan received a super cute birthday wish from daughter Shruti Haasan. She shared a video comprising of some throwback videos and pictures. Shruti wrote in her note, "My dearest Appa Kamal Haasan Happy, Happy birthday. You are a rare heart and mind full of love and ideas that you share so generously with the world. You are the best singing, dancing poetry writing and joking and laughing like crazy friend and father any girl could ask for." Shruti Haasan added in her post, "You fill my life with inspiration and I wish for you to have the best year ever and many many many many more years of you Sharing your rare breed of brilliant magic with all of us. Love you so much pa, you really are the OG rock star of all the things only you do so so well."

The film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan. The film also stars Disha Patani. The film marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first collaboration, while the actress and Amitabh Bachchan have previously co-starred in the 2015 film Piku.