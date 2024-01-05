To Birthday Girl Deepika Padukone, Wish From Fighter Co-Star Hrithik Roshan: 'Soar High'

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in a Fighter song. (courtesy: YouTube)

Ahead of Fighter release, Deepika Padukone received big wishes from co-stars Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor on her 38th birthday. Hrithik Roshan shared a reel of Fighter BTS moments featuring the birthday girl on his Instagram story. He wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone! You Truly exemplify the spirit of Fighter with the way you persevere through every challenge and setback on your way to victory. It has been an absolute pleasure working with you - wishing you health, happiness and peace for this year and all the years to come. Soar High, Sqaud Leader Minal Rathore." For context, Deepika Padukone plays an Air Force officer in the film Fighter alongside Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan.

Anil Kapoor also shared a wish for Deepika. Sharing a poster of the film, Anil Kapoor wrote, "Many Many happy returns of the day. To more and more health and success to you!"

The Fighter teaser was full of some stunning aerial action sequences. Sans dialogues, the teaser treats us to some stunning glimpses of Deepika and Hrithik together. The teaser ends with Hrithik holding the national flag from a jet plane and Sujalang Sufalang playing in the background. ICYMI, this is the teaser of Fighter. Take a look:

Two songs from the film unveiled till date - Ishq Jaisa Kuch and Sher Khul Gaye.

Fighter marks Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration. Deepika has previously worked with Siddharth Anand in 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno and the 2023 hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand have collaborated on projects like Bang Bang and War.