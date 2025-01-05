Lots Of <i>Dua</i>s: New Mom Deepika Padukone Gets Birthday Wishes From Prabhas, Shilpa Shetty

Happy birthday to the powerhouse of talent, Deepika Padukone, who turns 39 today (January 5). On this special occasion, the actress was showered with heartfelt wishes from her industry colleagues. Let us take a closer look at some of the birthday greetings she received.

Deepika's Kalki 2998 AD co-star Prabhas shared a picture of the birthday girl on his Instagram Stories. In his caption, the South star wrote, "Happy birthday to the ever-talented Deepika Padukone. Wishing you joy, success and endless happiness."

Actress Shilpa Shetty also extended birthday wishes to Deepika Padukone via her Instagram Stories. Sharing a picture with the Piku actress, Shilpa wrote, "Happy birthday Deepika Padukone. Wishing you love, happiness and lots of duas."

Director Homi Adajania, who worked with Deepika Padukone in films like Cocktail and Finding Fanny, dropped a picture with the actress. "Appy burrrday Deepika Padukone. Onwards and upwards," read his note.

Producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani penned a note for Deepika Padukone. He wrote, "Happy birthday Deepika Padukone. Wishing you continued success and happiness in all that you do."

Fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania also shared a picture of Deepika eating a cake. The caption simply read, "Happy birthday."

Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a daughter, in September last year. The couple shared the first picture of the little munchkin on Diwali and revealed her name - Dua.

On the work front, Deepika has had a busy few years, with films like Pathaan, Jawan, Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Again. The actress is currently on a maternity break. After which, she is expected to start filming for Kalki 2 alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.