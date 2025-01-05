Advertisement

Lots Of Duas: New Mom Deepika Padukone Gets Birthday Wishes From Prabhas, Shilpa Shetty

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Singham Again

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Lots Of <i>Dua</i>s: New Mom Deepika Padukone Gets Birthday Wishes From Prabhas, Shilpa Shetty
This image was taken from Instagram

Happy birthday to the powerhouse of talent, Deepika Padukone, who turns 39 today (January 5). On this special occasion, the actress was showered with heartfelt wishes from her industry colleagues. Let us take a closer look at some of the birthday greetings she received. 

Deepika's Kalki 2998 AD co-star Prabhas shared a picture of the birthday girl on his Instagram Stories. In his caption, the South star wrote, "Happy birthday to the ever-talented Deepika Padukone. Wishing you joy, success and endless happiness." 

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Actress Shilpa Shetty also extended birthday wishes to Deepika Padukone via her Instagram Stories. Sharing a picture with the Piku actress, Shilpa wrote, "Happy birthday Deepika Padukone. Wishing you love, happiness and lots of duas." 

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Director Homi Adajania, who worked with Deepika Padukone in films like Cocktail and Finding Fanny, dropped a picture with the actress. "Appy burrrday Deepika Padukone. Onwards and upwards," read his note. 

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani penned a note for Deepika Padukone. He wrote, "Happy birthday Deepika Padukone. Wishing you continued success and happiness in all that you do." 

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania also shared a picture of Deepika eating a cake. The caption simply read, "Happy birthday." 

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a daughter, in September last year. The couple shared the first picture of the little munchkin on Diwali and revealed her name - Dua. 

On the work front, Deepika has had a busy few years, with films like Pathaan, Jawan, Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Again. The actress is currently on a maternity break. After which, she is expected to start filming for Kalki 2 alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. 

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Deepika Padukone, Birthday Wishes, Entertainment
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com