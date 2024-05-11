Viral: Shilpa Shetty's Pics With Family From Her Visit To Vaishno Devi Temple

Shilpa Shetty shared this image. (courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty's latest Instagram post screams mother-daughter goals. Ahead of International Mother's Day (May 12), the actress posted a pic with her mother Sunanda Shetty. In the frame, we can also spot Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty. Twinning in fuchsia-pink ethnic outfits, the sisters are seen kissing their mother on her cheeks with Sunanda Shetty flashing a million-dollar smile at the camera. Where are they, you might wonder? Well, the three are currently on a religious trip to Vaishnodevi Temple. Sharing the picture Shilpa Shetty wrote, “At Vaishnodevi with our Devi. Happy Mother's Day, today, tomorrow and everyday Ma. We will love you and celebrate you forever.”

Shilpa Shetty jetted off to Vaishnodevi after a rejuvenating holiday in Kedarnath. Earlier today, she dropped a couple of videos from the picturesque town of Uttarakhand. In the first clip, Shilpa shared glimpses of a beautiful rose garden. Shilpa Shetty uploaded another video featuring a breathtaking view of snow-capped mountains. The clip concluded with Shilpa's wide smile for the camera. She shared the video with hashtags, “Kedarnath” and “Bucket list”.

It turns out, Shilpa Shetty jetted off to Vaishnodevi in a chopper. She shared a video on Instagram Stories, which she recorded while her chopper was landing. The hashtags on the video read, “Vaishnodevi” and “Katra." Shilpa Shetty's little daughter Samisha Shetty has also joined her on this trip. In a video shared by Shamita, Samisha can be heard saying, “Jai Mata Di.”

About a week ago, Shilpa Shetty visited Mangalore along with her mother and children. Sharing a video, Shilpa wrote, “Tulunadu da Ponnu, back to my roots. Introducing my children to my cultural heritage. Attended the Nagamandala and the traditional Kodamantaya daiva Kola in Mangalore. My kids were awestruck and no matter how many times I see it, it always fascinates me to see the power and faith followed with such devotion.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force. In the Prime Video series, Shilpa shared the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.