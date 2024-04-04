Shilpa Shetty's Fun Twist To Naino Mein Sapna With Sister Shamita And BFF Akanksha

Shilpa shared this image. (courtesy: ShilpaShetty)

Attention folks! Drop everything and rush straight to the Instagram timeline of Shilpa Shetty. The actress is back with yet another fun-filled Instagram post. But this time, Shilpa dished out some “vacation goals” with none other than her sister, actress Shamita Shetty and her Garv: Pride and Honour co-star Akanksha Malhotra Aggarwal. The happy trio has shared a joint reel, where they can be seen recreating the 1983 film Himmatwala's Naino Mein Sapna song by adding their “own zing” to it. In the clip, Shilpa, Shamita and Akanksha can be seen dancing in perfect sync, dressed in matching ensembles. Their performance on Naino Mein Sapna was a reprised version of the viral video created by choreographer Isha Surti. Sharing the clip, Shilpa wrote, “Ek Himmatwala tohfa aapke liye. We had so much fun adding our own zing to @isha_r_surti's magic.” FYI: The 1983 film was helmed by Kovelamudi Raghavendra Rao. It featured Jitendra alongside Sridevi.

Check out the video here:

Recently, Shilpa Shetty set the stage ablaze at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding in Goa. A few days back, the actress dropped a video, showing her grooving alongside her husband Raj Kundra on Rakul-Jackky's sangeet night. Dressed in all-black ensembles, the two pull-off some serious bhangra moves to the track Mundian To Bach Ke. Shilpa shared the video along with a note that referred to her 15-year-old promise to Jackky Bhagnani. Along with the clip, she wrote, “#SundayBinge with a generous dose of Bhangra sprinkled on it. Keeping a promise made 15 years ago to Jackky, who danced at our Sangeet... Had no idea Hubby Raj Kundra would give me a run for my money with this supperrr se uparrrr performance. We love you, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh.”

Jackky Bhagnani was among the first ones to acknowledge the post. The actor-turned-producer wrote in the comments section, “Ohhhh wowww!! Even though I watched it LIVE I am so touched all over again,” in the comment section. Rakul Preet Singh commented, “Ufffffff and how fab were the two of you...Lots of love right back at ya.” Shamita Shetty dropped a handful of black heart emoticons. Maniesh Paul wrote, “Lovvvveeee this.” Rohit Roy said, “I don't think I would ever say this Shilpa but for the first time I have seen someone eclipsing you in a song!!! Wayyy to go mere HERO Raj Kundra.”

Check out Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's performance here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Amazon Prime Series Indian Police Force. The series also featured Siddharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles.