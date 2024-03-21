To Birthday Girl Rani Mukerji, Love From Kajol, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty And Others

Kajol shared this image. (courtesy: Kajol)

Happy birthday, Rani Mukerji. The actress turns 46 today. Wishes have been pouring in all the quarters. Several B-Town celebs have also shared special posts for the Mardaani star. Kiara Advani was among the first ones to wish Rani. The Kabir Singh star dropped a picture of herself with Rani Mukerji on her Instagram stories. The selfie was clicked during the recent Zee Cine Awards, wherein the two actresses shared the Best Actress Viewer's Choice. While Kiara was honoured for her role in Satyaprem Ki Katha, Rani received the award for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs. Norway. The picture also shows the two actresses holding their gleaming trophies while flashing their million-dollar smiles. Sharing the picture, Kiara wrote, “Happy happy birthday Raniiiii”, and ended with heart and balloon emoticons.

Rani Mukerji's cousin and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star Kajol also shared a special post for her. Kajol dropped a throwback picture of the two, clicked during Durga Puja celebrations. In the click, the two actresses can be seen twinning in ivory-hued drapes and posing at the forefront of the majestic Goddess Durga Idol. The picture shows, Kajol and Rani hugging and smiling for the camera. Along with the click, Kajol wrote, “Happy happy birthday Rani Mukerji… May this year be filled with moments that make you smile and laugh.”

Sonam Kapoor wished her Saawariya co-star Rani Mukerji by dropping a series of selfies. The opening frame shows the two pouting for the camera, while in the next slide, they can be seen smiling their hearts out. In one of the photos, Rani can be seen giving a peck on Sonam's cheek. The text with the clicks read, “Happy happy birthday my rani… friends for over 20 years. Older sister and confidant. Love you.”

Shilpa Shetty also dropped a throwback picture of herself with Rani. In the photo, which was clicked during the Christmas celebration, the two B-town actresses can be seen posing at the forefront of a decorated Christmas tree. The text with the click read, “Happiest Birthday Rani Mukerji. Dearest Rani, wishing you love, health, happiness, success, and all in abundance… always.” She also added a handful of red heart emoticons.

On Wednesday, Rani Mukerji celebrated her birthday with the paparazzi in Mumbai. Dressed in a white kaftan, Rani looked stylish as she added a dash of style with tinted shades. The actress completed her look with pearl neckpieces. She celebrated her birthday by cutting a couple of cakes. In one of the photos, Rani can be seen gifted with a bouquet of red roses. While cutting the birthday cakes in the presence of the paparazzi, she exhibited her brightest smile.

Rani Mukerji was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. The actress gave a power-packed performance in the biography drama film, which was helmed by Ashima Chibber. For her splendid work, Rani has been awarded the Best Actress trophy at many shows.