Crazy Viral Pic Of Shah Rukh Khan With Rani Mukerji, Nayanthara And Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Is it too early to call it the picture of the day? We chanced upon a perfect moment featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Nayanthara and Sandeep Reddy Vanga seated together at the recently-held Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards in Mumbai. The picture has been shared by a fan page dedicated to SRK and it is crazy viral. BTW, did we mention that all the stars in the picture won big at the aforementioned awards. Shah Rukh Khan won Best Actor for Jawan, Rani Mukerji won Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. SRK's Jawan co-star Nayanthara bagged the Most Versatile Actress trophy and Sandeep Reddy Vanga won the Best Director prize for Animal.

The caption on the post shared on X, read, "Shah Rukh Khan, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rani Mukherji, And Nayanthara steal the spotlight at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards 2024." Take a look:

SRK's acceptance speech from the award ceremony went viral. "Shukriya sari jury member ka jinhone mujhko best actor ke liye layak samjha aur bhaut saal ho gaye mujhe Best Actor ka award nahin mila toh aisa lagne laga tha ki ab milega hi nahin. Mujhe bhaut khushi hai. Mujhe awards bahut achhe lagte hai, main thoda laalchi hu, greedy hun. (I thank the jury who considered me worthy of the Best Actor award. I haven't been given the Best Actor Award in a long time. It seemed as if I would not get it again. So, I am extremely happy. I like awards. I am a bit greedy)."

Shah Rukh Khan wins the Best Actor award for Jawan at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards 2024 pic.twitter.com/qDyKuRZ5Ex — yash. (@YashSRK17) February 20, 2024

Another moment from the award show that went viral was the one where Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, co-stars of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehne, Chalte Chalte, met and hugged on the red carpet.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani.