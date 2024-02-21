Shah Rukh Khan And Rani Mukerji Met, Hugged And Lit Up This Red Carpet With Rahul-Tina Vibes

SRK-Rani lit up the red carpet

Kuch Kuch Hota Haico-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji made us skip a heartbeat as they posed in twinning black outfits while flashing their widest smiles on the red carpet of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards held in Mumbai last night. For the big night, Rani Mukerji went full desi in a glittering black saree. Her Chalte Chalte co-actor Shah Rukh Khan, who took home the Best Actor award for his film Jawan, posed with her, looking all dapper in a black suit. The actors, who ran into each other last night, were seen greeting each other with a warm hug before posing for pictures for the shutterbugs on the red carpet. Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji have worked in some of the hit films of Bollywood including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Chalte Chalte, Paheli, Veer-Zara etc. Rani also played a cameo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which featured SRK and Kajol in lead roles.

The last time the two superstars were seen coming together was during a special screening of their film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai In Mumbai in October of 2023. The star cast attended the special screening with their director Karan Johar to celebrate the film's 25th anniversary. While each one of them spoke at length about their experience, Rani Mukerji was full of praise for her co-star Shah Rukh Khan, who she called the "most gracious man" she has ever met. Addressing the fans, Rani said, "Shah Rukh for me in romance itself, he is love. I have loved Shah Rukh since the first time I saw him because he is the most gracious man ever to descend on planet."

Before this, the two were spotted at the Kolkata International Film Festival in 2022. A fan page shared a couple of pictures of the actor from the ceremony. However, the Internet was most thrilled to see Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji reunite and a picture of them from the event started trending in no time. Our favourite frame was the one in which Rani can be seen lovingly kissing Shah Rukh Khan's hand.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan had an eventful 2023 by delivering not one but three smashing hits. Rani, on the other hand, impressed fans and critics with her performance as a distraught mother in Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway last year.