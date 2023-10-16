Rani Mukerji On Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Co-Star Shah Rukh Khan: 'Loved Since The First Time I Saw Him'

Still from a video on X. (Courtesy: SRKUniverse)

On Sunday evening, fans at a theatre in Mumbai felt Kuch Kuch when the lead cast of the iconic film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji surprised them with their presence. The star cast attended the special screening with their director Karan Johar. While each one of them spoke at length about their experience, Rani Mukerji was full of praise for her co-star Shah Rukh Khan, who she called the "most gracious man" she has ever met. Addressing the fans, Rani said, "Shah Rukh for me in romance itself, he is love. I have loved Shah Rukh since the first time I saw him because he is the most gracious man ever to descend on planet."

The inside video from the event was shared by a fan page on X. Take a look at it below:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, in a video was heard talking about the importance of the film in their lives and about the bond the shares with Karan Johar. The actor, who has delivered two massive blockbusters Jawan and Pathaan this year, said, "We make films, some get forgotten in time, some do very well at that time and some just don't do good at all. But this film (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai) has stood the test of time. It has aged nearly as good as Karan has."

Shah Rukh Khan continued, "Many think Karan is my friend. But it was his father Yash Johar was my friend. To me this film was important because Karan at that time was 23-24 years old and I have a son now Aryan, who is that old. Now when I look back upon it, I feel very happy, very proud as I launched a young son because I was a little more established than Karan was at that time."

Take a look at the video below:

On the film's 25th anniversary, Karan Johar put up a special post on his Instagram. Sharing a reel on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's iconic scenes and dialogues, Karan wrote,"25 years ago is where it all began…and here we are today celebrating not just a film but an EMOTION for me and from all the love we get for it, I gather it is for everyone too…Thank you for showering unending love for this tale of pyaar & dosti till today and thank you for marking my journey as a filmmaker for 25 years with such warmth. I will eternally be grateful to the people I am fortunate to work with, to the people I meet who watch my films and to the magic of movies."

See what Karan Johar posted:

The special screening of the film was held on Sunday night with the tickets priced at ₹ 25 only. A source said, “The low price point must have played a part. It's unbelievable for moviegoers that they will get to see the film in a swanky multiplex for just ₹ 25.”

Apart from Shah Rukh, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, the movie also features Salman Khan, Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher, and Johny Lever.