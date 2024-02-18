Shah Rukh Khan's 'Big Fan' John Cena Sings Bholi Si Surat In Viral Video

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: johncena)

Believe it or not, wrestling icon John Cena is a Shah Rukh Khan fan! How do we know? Well, Canadian wrestler Gurvinder Sihra recently shared a video on Instagram, where he introduces Cena as a "pretty big Shah Rukh Khan fan.” In the video, John Cena expresses his intention to learn a song, saying, "I am gonna try my best to learn a song." Gurvinder Sihra then leads the "singing performance", and John Cena follows along, reciting the lines of the song Bholi Si Surat from SRK's 1997 film, Dil To Pagal Hai. Despite Cena singing in his foreign accent, his attempt is admirable. Too good John Cena, too good. In the caption, Gurvinder wrote, "Lifting weights and singing Shah Rukh Khan songs."

Despite having millions of international fans, Shah Rukh Khan has never ventured into Hollywood films. At the recent World Government Summit (WGS) in Dubai, SRK shed light on why he hasn't pursued a crossover to the West. He candidly stated, "I've said this honestly, but nobody believes me. Nobody has offered me any crossover work of substance. I may have had conversations with people. I know lots of lovely people from the West, from the English film industry, from the American film industry, but nobody has offered me any work. I hear actors talk about wanting to cross over, but I still have to learn to deliver to the audience that likes me, instead of spreading myself too thin. So, really, I've never been offered a film in Hollywood or England."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The movie marked the first-ever collaboration between the director and the megastar. It also featured Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani in important roles, with a special appearance by Vicky Kaushal. Dunki was released in December last year and is now streaming on OTT giant Netflix.