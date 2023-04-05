Heads Of State: Priyanka Chopra Announces Her Next Film With John Cena And Idris Elba

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra, on Wednesday, announced her next film Heads Of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba. The actress shared screenshots of a report by Deadline on her Instagram handle and captioned it as "On to the next". She tagged actors Idris Elba and John Cena, director Ilya Naishuller and producer Amazon Studios and wrote, "Let's gooo!!". Deadline reported the movie will go on the floors in May. Soon after, Priyanka shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "She is unstoppable," while others congratulated the star.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is busy promoting her upcoming web series Citadel, produced by Russo Brothers. On Tuesday, the makers organized a premiere in Mumbai which was attended by Priyanka and her co-star Richard Madden. Varun Dhawan, who will star in the Indian version of Citadel, was also spotted at the event with the director duo Raj and DK. Other celebs who were pictured at the event were Rekha, Sanya Malhotra, Nora Fatehi, Neha Dhupia and others.

Priyanka Chopra also shared a video on her Instagram handle, offering a glimpse of the event. In the caption, she wrote, "Kicking off the incredible world tour of #Citadel in my home city. With all the good wishes from my home and my people, my heart is full." For the event, Priyanka wears a printed teal blue dress, while Richard opts for a pant-suit set.

Citadel will release on Amazon Prime Video on April 28.