Rani Mukerji's Advance Birthday Celebrations With The Mumbai Paparazzi

Rani Mukerji captured cutting birthday cake

Rani Mukerji celebrated her advance birthday with the Mumbai paparazzi on Wednesday. The Ghulam actor will turn 46 on Thursday. Rani Mukerji was dressed in a white kaftan and she added a dash of style with geek glasses. She completed her look with pearl neckpieces. In one of the pictures, Rani Mukerji can be seen gifted with a boquet of flowers. Rani Mukerji cut the birthday cakes in the presence of the paparazzi and she sported her brightest smile. Rani Mukerji gave a powerpacked performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and she has been awarded the Best Actress trophy this year by more than one brand. Take a look at the pictures here:

Rani Mukerji recently added an event organised by FICCI Frames and talked about how Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan became a gamechanger for Yash Raj films after it saw a string of flops in a row. Rani Mukerji also spoke about her husband who listened to his heart and asserted on the films' theatrical releases amid Pandemic. Rani Mukerji said at the event, "In time when the films came, all of those films flopped because the whole way the audience watched content changed overnight because of OTT. All these films failed at the box office and it took a complete hit commercially because none of the films did well. It was like complete depression. People were sad in our company and the whole conviction that Adi stood with that his movies would be released theatrically."

Rani Mukerji concluded her speech with these words, "So when you ask me, what are the things that need to change is, filmmakers need to have more faith in the product that they make, and they should believe in it and stand with each other to make that change. Today, Pathaan stood the test of time and opened the floodgates for people going into cinemas."

Rani Mukerji is popular for films like Hello Brother, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Pyaar Diwana Hota Hai, Chalo Ishq Ladaaye, Chori Chori, LOC: Kargil, to name a few. She has been married to Adity Chopra since 2014. They are parents to daughter Adira.