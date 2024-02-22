To Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani, A Message From Shilpa Shetty: 'Here's To A Lifetime Of Happiness, Love And Friendship'

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani in Goa. (courtesy: RakulPreet Singh)

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married in Goa in the presence of family and friends on February 21. Shilpa Shetty, who along with husband Raj Kundra attended the wedding festivities, wrote a special message for the newlyweds. Sharing the wedding picture of the couple and tagging them on her Instagram story, Shilpa wrote, "Here's to a lifetime of happiness love and friendship." She added, "Sooo happy to see this "Happily ever after" happen at last! #abbhagna..ni ab bhagna towards each other (It's time to run towards each other)." It is believed that Shilpa shares a close friendship with Jackky while Raj Kundra shares a long-lasting friendship with Jackky's father Vashu Bhagnani. Take a look at what Shilpa posted here:

ICYDK, Shilpa and Raj performed to the song Mundian To Bach Ke at Rakul-Jackky's sangeet. The video from the party went viral. Take a look:

Shilpa Shetty also re-shared an inside picture from the sangeet ceremony. The picture features Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, Bhumi and her sister Samiksha Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap, dressed in their party best. She added the hashtag Abdonobhagnani to the post. Take a look:

Rakul and Jackky shared wedding pictures on Wednesday. In the pictures, Rakul can be seen wearing a pink lehenga while Jackky wears a white sherwani. The couple can be seen smiling their heart out in the wedding pictures. There's a picture from the sindoor-daan ceremony as well. Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote, "Mine now and forever. 21-02-2024." They added the hashtag "abdonobhagna-ni. Take a look:

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky's Goa wedding was a starry affair. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, Ayushmann Khurrana with wife Tahira Kashyap, sisters Bhumi and Samiksha Pednekar and Esha Deol attended the wedding festivities.