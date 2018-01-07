Vacation Done. Welcome Back, Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who were reportedly holidaying in Maldives, are back to Mumbai

Make way for Deepika and Ranveer, please.

"This isn't the first time that the actors, along with their families, are holidaying overseas. Last year, the bunch had taken a trip to London together and has stayed at this resort three-four times in the past. The couple indulges in windsurfing and canoeing, along with sunbathing on the pristine beaches, spending time at the fitness and spa centre, both of which boast of a lagoon view. Ranveer and Deepika love the privacy the island offers, along with water sports like water-skiing and diving off a catamaran, among other adventures,"



Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will next co-star in Padmavat, which recently got a clearance by the Censor Board and is awaiting a release date. The film, earlier titled Padmavati, also stars Shahid Kapoor.





Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh , who were reportedly holidaying in Maldives with their respective families, are back to Mumbai. The rumoured couple were pictured outside the Mumbai airport on Saturday night. Deepika celebrated her 32nd birthday on Friday (January 5). The actress wore a cream-coloured jump suit and paired her look with a denim jacket and shades while Ranveer also picked a denim jacket to match with his trousers and tee. (Welcome back, Deepika and Ranveer). Earlier this week, Deepika kept trending for three reasons - her birthday, for flying to Sri Lanka for vacation and several media reports suggested that the rumoured couple are all set to exchange rings . However, on Friday, Pune Mirror reported that both of them have checked into a Maldives resort. Make way for Deepika and Ranveer, please."This isn't the first time that the actors, along with their families, are holidaying overseas. Last year, the bunch had taken a trip to London together and has stayed at this resort three-four times in the past. The couple indulges in windsurfing and canoeing, along with sunbathing on the pristine beaches, spending time at the fitness and spa centre, both of which boast of a lagoon view. Ranveer and Deepika love the privacy the island offers, along with water sports like water-skiing and diving off a catamaran, among other adventures," Pune Mirror quoted a source as saying.Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will next co-star in, which recently got a clearance by the Censor Board and is awaiting a release date. The film, earlier titled, also stars Shahid Kapoor.