Vidya Balan Backs For "Flexible Hours" Amid Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Row

Vidya Balan is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the debate revolving around an 8-hour work shift after Deepika Padukone reportedly stepped out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film over long working hours.

Vidya Balan, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, said that as she doesn't have parental duties to perform, she can devote longer hours to work. But the demands, raised by the new mothers, are fair and need to be reflected upon.

What's Happening

Vidya Balan asked for an empathetic work culture and flexible work hours to support new mothers, who are an integral part of the workforce.

"There is conversation about how mothers need to have an option to work for fewer hours, flexible hours, right? And I think that's fair," said Vidya Balan.

"Every industry is adopting those practices so that we don't lose out on new mothers, or women in the early years of them having children, so I think it's very important that we do have flexible working hours for women," Vidya Balan summed up.

When asked about her work schedule and personal preferences, Vidya said, "With the kind of films that I do, we can't afford to shoot only for eight hours. I am not a mother, so I have all the time in the world to be doing a 12-hour shift."

Celebrities Joining The 8-Hour Shift Debate

Before Vidya Balan, Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Genelia D'Souza, Ali Fazal, Rana Daggubati, Ajay Devgn, Pankaj Tripathi, and many more industry insiders have shared their opinions on the raging debate. While Kajol said that she worked with "considerate" producers, Genelia said she had worked for 10 hours.

In A Nutshell

Vidya Balan called for considerate work hours for new mothers amid Deepika-Vanga row over hours.