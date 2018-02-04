Tagged By Akshay Kumar, "Padmaavat" Star Deepika Padukone Poses With Sanitary Pad In 'PadMan Challenge'

The 'PadMan challenge' was conceived by Arunachalam Muruganantham, the subject of Akshay Kumar's film

'PadMan challenge': Deepika Padukone poses with a sanitary napkin. (Image courtesy: Deepika Padukone)

After Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt, "Padmaavat" star Deepika Padukone became the latest celeb to join team PadMan's challenge. Deepika posed with a sanitary napkin in her hand and posted a video. PadMan star Akshay Kumar had tagged Deepika and on Saturday the actress posted her video, in which she seemed all excited about the 'PadMan challenge.' She wrote: "Yes, that's a Pad in my hand and there's nothing to be ashamed about...It's natural! Period." Deepika further tagged badminton champion and Olympic medal winner PV Sindhu to take the 'PadMan challenge.' Arunachalam Muruganantham, who is the subject of PadMan tagged the film's lead actor Akshay and producer Twinkle Khanna in the challenge, who in turn tagged three of their colleagues.

Here's Deepika Padukone, completing her 'PadMan challenge.'
 


After Deepika, her "Padmaavat" co-star Aditi Rao Hydari posed with a sanitary napkin in her hand. PadMan's actress Sonam Kapoor shared Aditi's picture.
 


Swara Bhasker, who recently made headlines for her open letter on "Padmaavat" also took the 'PadMan challenge.' Swara not only posed with a pad in her hand but also with her cat kulfi. Swara was tagged by Sonam Kapoor, who will also co-star her in upcoming film Veere Di Wedding.
 


Challenging Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra and Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor too completed his 'PadMan challenge' and posed with a sanitary napkin.
 


Dia Mirza also joined in.
 


Here are some other celebrities completing their 'PadMan challenge.'
 
 
 

Posts from several other celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan among others are pending.

PadMan, as mentioned above, chronicles the struggles of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented a low cost sanitary pad making machine. Mr Muruganantham took the initiative to provide better menstrual hygiene conditions for the women of his family and those who could not afford sanitary pads.

PadMan, directed by R Balki, is an adaptation of Twinkle's short story, titled Sanitary Man From A Sacred Land, which was published in her second bestseller The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad. PadMan also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor. The film was earlier scheduled to release along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" but Akshay Kumar postponed the release to February on request from the director. PadMan will hit the screens on February 9.

