Tagged By Akshay Kumar, 'Padmaavat' Star Deepika Padukone Poses With Sanitary Pad In 'PadMan Challenge'

- Deepika Padukone posed with a sanitary napkin
- The actress is the latest to take the 'PadMan challenge'
- Arjun Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and others also took the challenge
Here's Deepika Padukone, completing her 'PadMan challenge.'
After Deepika, her "Padmaavat" co-star Aditi Rao Hydari posed with a sanitary napkin in her hand. PadMan's actress Sonam Kapoor shared Aditi's picture.
Swara Bhasker, who recently made headlines for her open letter on "Padmaavat" also took the 'PadMan challenge.' Swara not only posed with a pad in her hand but also with her cat kulfi. Swara was tagged by Sonam Kapoor, who will also co-star her in upcoming film Veere Di Wedding.
Challenging Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra and Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor too completed his 'PadMan challenge' and posed with a sanitary napkin.
Dia Mirza also joined in.
Here are some other celebrities completing their 'PadMan challenge.'
Just hanging around in the gym.. with a pad :) no biggie! Thank you @akshaykumar for the challenge.. I shall challenge my fellow gym-ers @YasminBodyImage@Sophie_Choudry & @impoornapatel#PadManChallengepic.twitter.com/xHLaSwt39Q— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 2, 2018
Thank you @mrsfunnybones— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 2, 2018
Yes, that's a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge. Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad. Here I am Challenging @SrBachchan , @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/lY7DEevDmD
Yes, that's a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad! Here I am Challenging @ayushmannk@kalkikanmani@aditiraohydaripic.twitter.com/Ugs6c4q8aV— Radhika Apte (@radhika_apte) February 2, 2018
Posts from several other celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan among others are pending.
PadMan, directed by R Balki, is an adaptation of Twinkle's short story, titled Sanitary Man From A Sacred Land, which was published in her second bestseller The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad. PadMan also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor. The film was earlier scheduled to release along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" but Akshay Kumar postponed the release to February on request from the director. PadMan will hit the screens on February 9.