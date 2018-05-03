Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Return To Mumbai With Big Smiles

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli returned to Mumbai on Wednesday from Bengaluru, where they celebrated Anushka's 30th birthday (on May 1) and Virat played an Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians. The couple was spotted at the arrivals section of the airport - Anushka looked chic in black trousers paired with a sleeveless mustard top while Virat opted for track pants and basic brown tee. Anushka also attended Virat's last match (he's the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore) against Mumbai Indian, which RCB won. Anushka and Virat had also shared snippets from the Pari actress' birthday celebrations in Bengaluru.
Highlights
- Anushka cheered for Virat in the stadium in Bengaluru
- This was Royal Challengers Bangalore's third victory of the season
- Anushka celebrated her 30th birthday with Virat in Bengaluru
But first, take a look at their airport photos:
On her birthday, Anushka posted an adorable picture of them celebrating by cutting no less than three birthday cakes in a beautifully decorated room. "Best birthday with the bestest, kindest, bravest man in the world. Love you for making it so special my love," she captioned it.
Virat had posted another photo (apparently from Anushka's midnight birthday celebrations) and wrote: "Happy birthday, my love. The most positive and honest person I know. Love you."
CommentsWhen in Bengaluru, Anushka and Virat also caught up with films and watched Avengers: Infinity War, which has gripped the movie-goers.
@virat.kohli & @anushkasharma at Orion Mall with the whole team to watch #AvengersInfinityWar #virat #kohli #viratkohli #sports #cricket #cricketer #captainviratkohli #captainkohli #captainvk #captainfearless #runmachine #runmachinekohli #viratians #anushka #sharma #anushkasharma #bollywood #actress #anushkaholics #virushka #virushkareception #virushkawedding #Virushka #kingkohli #rcb #royalchallengersbangalore
Back in Mumbai, Anushka Shrama will soon resume filming Sui Dhaaga, a Yash Raj Films project co-starring Varun Dhawan. Sui Dhaaga is expected to release in September. Later this year, Anushka will also be seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.