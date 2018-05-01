For Anushka Sharma, A Birthday Wish From Varun Dhawan - 'Eat A Samosa'

Days after she posted one for him, actor Varun Dhawan has shared a birthday message for Sui Dhaaga co-star Anushka Sharma, who turns 30 today. The picture both actors used is identical - a still from their work-in-progress film which shows Anushka and Varun, or rather their characters Mamta and Mauji, laughing together on a bus. "Eat a samosa today," Varun Dhawan urged Anushka Sharma on her milestone birthday. While we don't know if a samosa (Why a samosa? Anushka's favourite guilty pleasure, perhaps? Or a Sui Dhaaga inside joke?) is on today's birthday agenda, we're sure cake is. Here's Varun Dhawan's post for the birthday girl:
Just last week, Varun celebrated his 31st birthday on April 24. Anushka's message to 'sabke pyaare Mauji' was rather sweet - "Always a joy to be around, always cracks me up and is an absolute pleasure to work with," she wrote:
Varun isn't the only celeb to have wished Anushka Sharma online, of course - her husband Virat Kohli beat him to it with an adorable post saying 'I love you':
Sui Dhaaga, produced by Yash Raj Films, will release on September 28. Meantime, here's wishing Anushka Sharma a happy cake and samosa filled birthday.