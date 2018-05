For Anushka Sharma, A Birthday Wish From Varun Dhawan - 'Eat A Samosa'

Highlights "Eat a samosa today," Varun Dhawan urged Anushka Sharma Anushka had also wished Varun with the same picture They are co-stars of upcoming film Sui Dhaaga

Days after she posted one for him, actor Varun Dhawan has shared a birthday message for Sui Dhaaga co-star Anushka Sharma , who turns 30 today. The picture both actors used is identical - a still from their work-in-progress film which shows Anushka and Varun, or rather their characters Mamta and Mauji, laughing together on a bus. "Eat atoday," Varun Dhawan urged Anushka Sharma on her milestone birthday. While we don't know if a(Why a? Anushka's favourite guilty pleasure, perhaps? Or ainside joke?) is on today's birthday agenda, we're sure cake is. Here's Varun Dhawan's post for the birthday girl:Just last week, Varun celebrated his 31st birthday on April 24. Anushka's message to 'sabke pyaare Mauji' was rather sweet - "Always a joy to be around, always cracks me up and is an absolute pleasure to work with," she wrote:Varun isn't the only celeb to have wished Anushka Sharma online, of course - her husband Virat Kohli beat him to it with an adorable post saying 'I love you ':, directed by's Sharat Katariya, has been making headlines regularly. Sneak peeks keep hitting the Internet, like the picture of Varun riding a cycle with Anushka on the pillion. Set in small town India,has Varun playing a tailor and Anushka an embroiderer. To play Mamta and Mauji convincingly, both actors have learnt to sew and embroider. Filming locations included the Chanderi district of Bhopal and Delhi., produced by Yash Raj Films, will release on September 28. Meantime, here's wishing Anushka Sharma a happy cake andfilled birthday.