For Anushka Sharma, A Birthday Wish From Varun Dhawan - 'Eat A Samosa'

Varun Dhawan has shared a birthday message for Sui Dhaaga co-star Anushka Sharma, who turns 30 today

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 01, 2018 12:57 IST
  1. "Eat a samosa today," Varun Dhawan urged Anushka Sharma
  2. Anushka had also wished Varun with the same picture
  3. They are co-stars of upcoming film Sui Dhaaga
Days after she posted one for him, actor Varun Dhawan has shared a birthday message for Sui Dhaaga co-star Anushka Sharma, who turns 30 today. The picture both actors used is identical - a still from their work-in-progress film which shows Anushka and Varun, or rather their characters Mamta and Mauji, laughing together on a bus. "Eat a samosa today," Varun Dhawan urged Anushka Sharma on her milestone birthday. While we don't know if a samosa (Why a samosa? Anushka's favourite guilty pleasure, perhaps? Or a Sui Dhaaga inside joke?) is on today's birthday agenda, we're sure cake is. Here's Varun Dhawan's post for the birthday girl:
 


Just last week, Varun celebrated his 31st birthday on April 24. Anushka's message to 'sabke pyaare Mauji' was rather sweet - "Always a joy to be around, always cracks me up and is an absolute pleasure to work with," she wrote:
 


Varun isn't the only celeb to have wished Anushka Sharma online, of course - her husband Virat Kohli beat him to it with an adorable post saying 'I love you':
 
 

Happy B'day my love. The most positive and honest person I know. Love you

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on



Sui Dhaaga, directed by Dum Laga Ke Haisha's Sharat Katariya, has been making headlines regularly. Sneak peeks keep hitting the Internet, like the picture of Varun riding a cycle with Anushka on the pillion. Set in small town India, Sui Dhaaga has Varun playing a tailor and Anushka an embroiderer. To play Mamta and Mauji convincingly, both actors have learnt to sew and embroider. Filming locations included the Chanderi district of Bhopal and Delhi.

Sui Dhaaga, produced by Yash Raj Films, will release on September 28. Meantime, here's wishing Anushka Sharma a happy cake and samosa filled birthday.
 

