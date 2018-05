Happy Birthday, Anushka Sharma. See Virat Kohli's Post For His 'Love'

Highlights "Happy birthday, my love," wrote Virat Anushka is currently accompanying Virat Kohli for the IPL tournament They married in December

Actress Anushka Sharma is celebrating her 30th birthday today Anushka, who is currently accompanying husband Virat Kohli for the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament, appears to have a quiet birthday celebration. Virat shared a picture with Anushka and wrote, "Happy birthday, my love. The most positive and honest person I know. Love you," adding a heart emoticon. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married last December at a Tuscan resort (Italy). Only family and close friends attended the wedding, which was preceded by engagement,andceremonies. The duo went to the snow-capped mountains of Europe for honeymoon and after returning to India, they hosted two wedding receptions - Delhi and Mumbai.Take a look at Virat Kohli's birthday message for 'love' Anushka Sharma. (The post is now viral and has been liked over 5 lakh times).Some weeks ago, Virat shared another stunning picture with Anushka and the caption said it all. Virat Kohli is the captain of IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore. Anushka has been spotted cheering for her husband and his team for most of the IPL matches. Over the weekend, pictures of Anushka from Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium went crazy viral.Anushka Sharma was last seen inand now hasandin the pipeline. In YRF's, she is paired opposite Varun Dhawan andstars her with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. In Ranbir Kapoor's, which is a biopic on Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, she plays a journalist.