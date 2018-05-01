Happy Birthday, Anushka Sharma. See Virat Kohli's Post For His 'Love'

Actress Anushka Sharma is celebrating her 30th birthday today. Anushka, who is currently accompanying husband Virat Kohli for the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament, appears to have a quiet birthday celebration. Virat shared a picture with Anushka and wrote, "Happy birthday, my love. The most positive and honest person I know. Love you," adding a heart emoticon. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married last December at a Tuscan resort (Italy). Only family and close friends attended the wedding, which was preceded by engagement, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. The duo went to the snow-capped mountains of Europe for honeymoon and after returning to India, they hosted two wedding receptions - Delhi and Mumbai.
Highlights
- "Happy birthday, my love," wrote Virat
- Anushka is currently accompanying Virat Kohli for the IPL tournament
- They married in December
Take a look at Virat Kohli's birthday message for 'love' Anushka Sharma. (The post is now viral and has been liked over 5 lakh times).
Some weeks ago, Virat shared another stunning picture with Anushka and the caption said it all.
Comments
That spectacular catch by @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma 's reaction #Virushka#ViratKohli#AnushkaSharma#RCBvKKRpic.twitter.com/zQX73jSinC— Virushka Updates (@VirushkaUpdate_) April 29, 2018
Anushka Sharma was last seen in Pari and now has Sui Dhaaga, Sanju and Zero in the pipeline. In YRF's Sui Dhaaga, she is paired opposite Varun Dhawan and Zero stars her with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. In Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju, which is a biopic on Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, she plays a journalist.