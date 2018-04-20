Crazy Viral: Virat Kohli's Post For 'Love Of His Life' Anushka Sharma

Virat to Anushka: "Such a stunner, Love of my life!"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 20, 2018 19:09 IST
Virat Kohli Instagrammed this photo (courtesy virat.kohli)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Virat and Anushka married in December last year
  2. Anushka recently joined Virat in Bangalore
  3. Anusha will reportedly spend her birthday with Virat in Bangalore
Virat Kohli just addressed an Instagram note to his wife Anushka Sharma and had the most adorable thing to say. Sharing a photo with his actress wife, Virat wrote: "Such a stunner, Love of my life!" and followed it up with a heart-eyed emoticon. Awwww. This is just way too cute to handle. Virat is currently in Bangalore for the ongoing Indian Premiere League - he captains Royal Challengers Bangalore. Anushka Sharma, who usually has a busy roster, recently took a break from work and briefly joined Virat in Bangalore - Anushka was spotted cheering for Virat in the stands during RCB's match with Kings Eleven Punjab.

Virat's new post addressed to Anushka did not even need an hour to go crazy viral. In less than an hour, Virat's post had 5,61,361 'likes' and 6,817 comments.
 
 

Such a stunner, Love of my life! @anushkasharma

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on



This is of course not the first time that a Virat Kohli post featuring Anushka Sharma has gone viral, here's proof:
 
 

Chilling and how!

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on


 
 

My one and only!

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on


 
 

Cape Town is such a beautiful place and even more beautiful with my one and only!

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on



Virat Kohli's latest post appears to reveal that the cricketer is really, really missing Anushka, who is back to her work commitments in Mumbai. And so is Anushka. Earlier this week, she shared an Instagram story from the sets of Zero and wrote: "Go, RCB, go! Come on, boys. Match viewing from vanity cuz work." However, this is how she cheered for Virat in Bangalore.
 

 


Virat Kohli's team is currently prepping for Saturday's match, in which they will take on Delhi Daredevils. Next up, Royal Challengers Bangalore will play with Chennai Super Kings on April 25. Anushka will reportedly join Virat a little ahead of her birthday and celebrate her special day with him in Bangalore.

Anushka Sharma is currently busy with Aanand L Rai's Zero, in which she co-stars with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Anushka also has Sui Dhaaga and the Dutt biopic in the pipeline.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had a destination wedding in December last year and wrapped up the festivities with receptions parties in Mumbai and Delhi.
 

