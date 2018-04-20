Crazy Viral: Virat Kohli's Post For 'Love Of His Life' Anushka Sharma

Highlights
- Virat and Anushka married in December last year
- Anushka recently joined Virat in Bangalore
- Anusha will reportedly spend her birthday with Virat in Bangalore
Virat's new post addressed to Anushka did not even need an hour to go crazy viral. In less than an hour, Virat's post had 5,61,361 'likes' and 6,817 comments.
This is of course not the first time that a Virat Kohli post featuring Anushka Sharma has gone viral, here's proof:
Virat Kohli's latest post appears to reveal that the cricketer is really, really missing Anushka, who is back to her work commitments in Mumbai. And so is Anushka. Earlier this week, she shared an Instagram story from the sets of Zero and wrote: "Go, RCB, go! Come on, boys. Match viewing from vanity cuz work." However, this is how she cheered for Virat in Bangalore.
Virat Kohli's team is currently prepping for Saturday's match, in which they will take on Delhi Daredevils. Next up, Royal Challengers Bangalore will play with Chennai Super Kings on April 25. Anushka will reportedly join Virat a little ahead of her birthday and celebrate her special day with him in Bangalore.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had a destination wedding in December last year and wrapped up the festivities with receptions parties in Mumbai and Delhi.