Anushka Sharma's Lovestruck Pic With Virat Kohli Is Making The Internet Very Happy

Anushka Sharma's recent Instagram post has won Internet's heart. In the picture, Anushka can be seen planting a sweet peck on her husband Virat's cheek. It appears that the couple is reunited after spending a brief period apart due to their respective work commitments. Anushka shared the photo and captioned it with a couple in love emoticon. The picture, within an hour of posting was liked over 7 lakh times. Her post has attracted comments such as, "My cute mushki and lovely chiku" "can't control my happiness after seeing this picture" and "couple goals." Cricketer Virat Kohli also shared a picture of the couple on his Instagram and wrote 'chilling and how.' Virat Kohli's picture was liked over 12 lakh times.
Virat returned to Mumbai after attending a football match of his Indian Super League (ISL) team FC Goa. A couple of days ago he had shared a 'stunning view' from home on his Instagram and wrote: "Where else would you wanna be when you have such a stunning view from home!" The couple had moved to this plush sea-facing apartment after their wedding.
Anushka also wrapped up her Sui Dhaaga schedule in Chanderi and returned home on Sunday. She'll be soon off to Bhopal to shoot film's second schedule.
After her last release, Pari, Anushka Sharma has Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.