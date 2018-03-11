Sui Dhaaga: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan Finish Film's First Schedule. Post Pics

Highlights
- They were shooting in Chanderi
- "Had such a beautiful time shooting," Varun tweeted
- Sui Dhaaga is Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's first film together
See what Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan posted.
Watching the sunrise & sunset in Chanderi is one of my most cherished moments in life! Will miss it now that the shoot here comes to an end. Next stop.. Bhopal! #suidhaaga#TeamPixel#Pixel2XL#sponsored@GoogleIndiapic.twitter.com/FAss35ce5L— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 10, 2018
Wrapped in chanderi. Had such a beautiful time shooting with these people in this beautiful place. Thank you to police and government for making our stay and shoot smooth. Back soon to launch the trailer of #Octoberpic.twitter.com/jUyehsibZg— Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 10, 2018
Sui Dhaaga is based on the ideology of Make In India. Anushka and Varun's first looks from the film were unveiled last month.
Of the film, Varun Dhawan earlier told news agency IANS, "I really liked the script Sharat had written and I am happy that I am teaming up with YRF on this movie. Anushka and I are teaming up for the first time so I am sure there will be fireworks." Sui Dhaaga is directed by Sharat Katariya. "I always get excited with unique ideas that have human interest stories. This is a story I believe will connect with every Indian. I am really looking forward to work with Varun Dhawan and the team of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya," Anushka said.
Sui Dhaaga is expected to hit the screens on Gandhi Jayanti 2018.