Sui Dhaaga: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan Finish Film's First Schedule. Post Pics

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have wrapped up the first shooting schedule of their upcoming film Sui Dhaaga

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 11, 2018 16:22 IST
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan in Sui Dhaaga (Image courtesy: varundvn)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. They were shooting in Chanderi
  2. "Had such a beautiful time shooting," Varun tweeted
  3. Sui Dhaaga is Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's first film together
Actors Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have wrapped up the first shooting schedule of their upcoming film Sui Dhaaga. Both of them posted pictures from the sets and wrote about the experience of shooting in Chanderi (Madhya Pradesh), where the film was being shot. "Watching the sunrise & sunset in Chanderi is one of my most cherished moments in life! Will miss it now that the shoot here comes to an end. Next stop.. Bhopal!" posted Anushka while Varun wrote, "Wrapped in Chanderi. Had such a beautiful time shooting with these people in this beautiful place." He will now start with October's promotional duties. The trailer will be launched on Monday.

See what Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan posted.
 
 

 

Sui Dhaaga is based on the ideology of Make In India. Anushka and Varun's first looks from the film were unveiled last month.
 
 

| #SuiDhaagaFirstLook #SuiDhaaga

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on


 


Of the film, Varun Dhawan earlier told news agency IANS, "I really liked the script Sharat had written and I am happy that I am teaming up with YRF on this movie. Anushka and I are teaming up for the first time so I am sure there will be fireworks." Sui Dhaaga is directed by Sharat Katariya. "I always get excited with unique ideas that have human interest stories. This is a story I believe will connect with every Indian. I am really looking forward to work with Varun Dhawan and the team of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya," Anushka said.

Anushka Sharma was last seen in Pari while October will be Varun Dhawan's first release of this year.

Sui Dhaaga is expected to hit the screens on Gandhi Jayanti 2018.
 

Anushka SharmaVarun Dhawansui dhaaga

